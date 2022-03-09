4 celebrities that supposedly are Hull City supporters

Hull City may be set to pick up a new legion of celebrity fans in Turkey in the next few years thanks to the recent takeover of Acun Ilicali.

The Turkish media mogul has a big following in his native country and he could end up attracting some big names to the MKM Stadium – both in a playing capacity and also as supporters.

But who can Hull claim to have as current supposed famous fans? Let’s take a look and see which names in the spotlight are supposedly supporters of the Tigers.

Sinitta

Sinitta was a hit singer in the 1980’s with songs such as ‘So Macho’ and ‘Toy Boy’, but in more recent times she’s probably more known for being the sidekick of Simon Cowell at the height of The X Factor on ITV.

So how did a singer born in the United States become a Tigers fan then?

Well as she told Metro a few years ago, Sinitta dated a man from Hull who was a City fan himself and she has followed them from afar since, and even claimed to have stroked Tom Huddlestone’s shirt!

She even visited the club back in May last year and sat in the dugout with her family, which shows she still has an interest.

John Prescott

Prescott was the deputy Prime Minister of the UK between 1997 and 2007, but some of his early years despite being a Welshman were spent in Hull.

Having obtained an Economics degree at the city’s university, Prescott got into politics and in 1970 became the MP for Kingston upon Hull East.

After spending a lot of his life in East Riding of Yorkshire, Prescott naturally was drawn to the sports teams of the area and often attended City games as well as rugby matches as well.

But he risked the wrath of City fanatics in 2014 when he backed the Allam family’s planned name change of the club to Hull City Tigers.

Sarah Beeny

The property developer and TV broadcaster is best known for her shows such as ‘Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country’ amongst others, and in 2001 she bought the massive mansion known as Rise Hall, located not too far north of Hull.

In that time when she moved into the Grade II listed building, she became a follower of Hull City and has wore a club scarf occasionally as part of her shows.

Even though she has now departed Rise Hall, she no doubt still remains a follower of the Tigers.

Luke Campbell

Hull’s football and rugby teams aren’t the only sporting stars of the city – they also have Olympic gold medal-winning Campbell and he’s a fan of the Tigers.

Campbell won his Olympic medal in 2012 in London in the Bantamweight division and because of that he was appointed as an MBE in 2013.

Despite his achievements in boxing, Campbell has never been quite able to land a world title as a professional, losing out to fearsome competitors such as Jorge Linares, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia before bowing out of the sport last year.