4 celebrities that supposedly are Barnsley supporters

Currently battling away to survive the Championship drop, Barnsley are currently five points adrift from safety and will be looking to inflict even more pressure on Reading as the weeks go by.

The Tykes have seen an improvement in results in recent weeks, which makes it more likely that they will take their push for survival to the very end.

It is set to be a tense couple of months for Barnsley fans, and here, we look at four celebrity Tykes fans who will be just as jittery…

Dennis Priestley

In a darting era dominated by Phil Taylor, Dennis Priestley often challenged his superiority.

The 71-year-old won the BDO World Championships and World Masters in 1991 and 1992 respectively, switching over to the PDC in 1993, winning the inaugural World Championships in 1994.

The Mexborough-born darts player is known to be an avid supporter of the Tykes, although, he is also a follower of Manchester United.

Darren Gough

To the world of Cricket, and England’s ninth-most-successful wicket-taker, Darren Gough, is also a Barnsley fan.

During his cricket career, the 51-year-old emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in ODI’s, whilst taking 229 wickets in 58 Test matches.

Spotted at Oakwell in the past, Gough is a big football fan who will be feeling every emotion at the moment.

The 51-year-old has gone on to work with talkSPORT since retiring from his playing career, co-presenting the weekday afternoon drive-time show with Adrian Durham.

Dickie Bird

Sticking in the world of Cricket, much-loved former umpire Dickie Bird was born in Barnsley and is believed to be a Tykes supporter.

Bird received an OBE from the Queen for his services to Cricket back in 2012, umpiring in three World Cup finals too.

There is also a six foot statue in Bird’s honour in Barnsley, which was unveiled back in 2009.

Michael Parkinson

Born in the neighbouring Cudworth, Michael Parkinson is another well-respected Barnsley fan.

He presented his television talk show Parkinson from 1971 to 1982 and from 1998 to 2007, whilst his broadcasting career also saw him venture outside of the United Kingdom.

The Guardian newspaper once described Parkinson as “the great British talkshow host”, and back in late 2000, he was awarded a CBE from Prince Charles.