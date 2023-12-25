Highlights Cardiff City may make changes to their playing squad in the January transfer window.

Four players at Cardiff could potentially sign pre-contract agreements with European sides.

Jamilu Collins, Joe Ralls, Romaine Sawyers, and Kieron Evans are the players whose futures are uncertain.

Cardiff City will hope to conclude some business in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Bluebirds were rather busy during the summer transfer window, as new manager Erol Bulut added nine new players to his squad, with them either being free agents or loan deals.

Several fresh faces were needed as the club saw a number of players leave after their contracts expired.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Max Watters Barnsley Permanent (fee involved) Mark Harris Oxford United Permanent Gavin Whyte Portsmouth Permanent Dillon Phillips Rotherham United Permanent Tom Sang Port Vale Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Sheyi Ojo KV Kortrijk Loan Isaak Davies KV Kortrijk Loan Joel Bagan Zulte Waregem Loan Ollie Denham Dundee United Loan Eli King Morecambe Loan Jack Simpson Without Club Permanent Connor Wickham Without Club Permanent

This season, Cardiff don’t have as many players in their final year of their contract, but there are still a few with uncertain futures as we approach the final six months.

The month of January is a chance for the club to make some changes to their playing squad, but it is also an opportunity for these soon-out-of-contract players to potentially sign pre-contract agreements with European sides.

So, here we have taken a look at the four Cardiff players who could sign pre-contract agreements in January…

Jamilu Collins

Collins joined the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022 from German side SC Paderborn, a club he had been at for five seasons.

This was the 29-year-old’s first taste of English football, and his first season at the club was a rather poor one, as the defender only made four appearances for the club.

However, that changed this season, as Collins, at the time of writing, has made 20 appearances in all competitions.

19 of those appearances have come in the Championship, with him being a regular starter under Bulut. The left-back signed a two-year deal when he joined the club, meaning he will soon be entering the final six months of his contract.

This means that Collins would be able to agree to a pre-contract agreement with any European side without the permission of Cardiff.

Joe Ralls

Ralls came through the ranks at Cardiff, and barring a short loan at Yeovil Town, he has spent all of his football career at the club.

The midfielder has been an influential player for the club over a number of seasons now, with him even being appointed the club’s captain.

The 30-year-old extended his stay at the club in 2022, but his contract will come to an end after this season unless a new deal is agreed.

Ralls has been a pivotal figure for the club in this campaign, so it would be a blow for the Bluebirds to lose him should he sign a pre-contract agreement with a club during the January transfer window.

Romaine Sawyers

Sawyers has been on the books at Cardiff since the summer of 2022, when he joined on a free transfer after leaving West Brom.

The 32-year-old slotted straight into the starting XI and featured 37 times in the Championship last season.

However, the change of manager during the summer has seen a change in Sawyers’ game time. The experienced midfielder has hardly featured in this campaign, with his appearances limited to just substitutes.

It seems likely he will leave the club at the end of the season at the very latest, as his contract will come to an end. But he could well sort out his future before then, as he could sign a pre-contract agreement with any European side should there be interest.

Kieron Evans

Evans is another player who has come through the academy at the club, playing for their various different youth groups as well as the first team.

The 22-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Bluebirds since making his debut, but this season he has struggled for a regular look-in.

The young midfielder has been limited to just EFL Cup appearances so far, so it seems Evans is another player who could be set for an exit in the summer.

If he doesn't agree to a new contract, it gives him the opportunity to sign a pre-contract agreement in January, but he may want to see what Cardiff wants to do with him.