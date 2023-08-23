Highlights Leeds United will likely miss out on signing Cameron Archer as Sheffield United has made an £18 million offer for the striker.

Leeds United could be set to miss out on the signing of Cameron Archer.

According to Alan Nixon, Sheffield United have taken pole position in the race for the striker following an £18 million offer.

Leeds had been linked with a move for the Aston Villa forward, but now it appears that the Whites will miss out on their summer transfer target.

Archer impressed many with his performances in the Championship in the second half of the previous campaign.

The 21-year-old contributed 11 goals and six assists from 20 league appearances for Middlesbrough, helping Michael Carrick’s side earn fourth in the table.

Who should Leeds United target instead of Cameron Archer?

But it now appears that Archer will be making the step up to regular Premier League action with the Blades.

With that in mind, here we look at four players Leeds should target instead of Archer before the 1 September transfer deadline…

Joel Piroe

According to Alan Nixon, Leeds have made an offer worth £15 million for the Dutchman.

It has been claimed that Swansea City are close to agreeing a new bumper contract with the striker to extend his stay with the Championship side to 2026.

However, without the dotted line being signed, there is every chance that Leeds could still agree a deal to sign Piroe.

The 24-year-old has proven himself as a consistent goal scorer at this level, which this Leeds team is sorely lacking at the moment.

He has bagged an impressive 41 goals across his two seasons in the second tier.

Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart’s future at Sunderland remains up in the air as the club fail to agree a new contract with the Scot.

Stewart’s deal is set to expire next summer, meaning he could leave the Black Cats as a free agent in 2024.

That means Sunderland could be forced to cash-in on the prolific forward this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

Stewart is currently on the sidelines through injury, but is expected back in September.

The 27-year-old has had injury issues over the last year, but 10 goals and three assists from 13 Championship appearances in the previous term highlights his potential to be a consistent goal scoring threat at this level.

Tom Cannon

Cannon has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, but remains at Goodison Park.

The Everton striker impressed during a loan spell with Preston North End in the second half of last season, contributing eight goals and one assist from 20 league appearances.

The 20-year-old is available and could be the consistent attacking threat that Leeds need to start getting results in the Championship.

However, the Premier League side do prefer a loan move, so a big offer may be needed to tempt Everton into a permanent deal.

Josh Sargent

According to Football Insider, Daniel Farke is keen to reunite with the US international.

Farke worked with Sargent during his time as Norwich City boss, and could bring him to Elland Road this summer to bolster Leeds’ attacking options.

Sargent scored 13 goals in the Championship last season, proving he has what it takes to be a consistent threat up front.

It remains to be seen whether the Canaries would sanction a sale of such a key player so late in the window, but he could prove a smart alternative to Archer.