Callum O'Hare is reportedly attracting interest, with Burnley and Southampton eying the Coventry City star.

It's been a whirlwind year for O'Hare.

The 25-year-old saw his 2022/23 campaign come to a premature end after sustaining an ACL injury during the Boxing Day defeat to Sheffield United in 2022.

However, the former Aston Villa youngster is now back and firmly among Mark Robins' starting XI. Five Championship goals in 15 matches mark an impressive return as he's helped them rise into play-off contention therefore interest from elsewhere shouldn't be a shock.

According to Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse, Burnley and Southampton are circling for the 25-year-old.

The Championship pair are said to be monitoring the Sky Blues playmaker, who is out of contract in the summer and has an offer on the table but has not put pen to paper, while Leicester are also named as a club that are keen alongside teams in La Liga.

It is thought that a summer move is the most likely but that the door is not closed completely this month.

As mentioned, O'Hare is out of contract in the summer and has yet to agree new terms, therefore there is a genuine possibility of Coventry having to recruit a replacement.

Here we look at FOUR replacements the Sky Blues should consider if O'Hare moves on.

1 Mathis Suray

A left-field option for Coventry to consider is FC Dordrecht's Mathis Suray.

The 22-year-old Belgian has enjoyed a profitable season in the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch second tier, with six goals and three assists from 23 matches.

Mathis Suray v Callum O'Hare - 2023/24 statistics, as per FotMob Player Goals / 90 min Assists / 90 min Successful passes / 90 min Chances created / 90 Mathis Suray 0.27 0.14 23.9 1.97 Callum O'Hare 0.54 0.11 37.3 2.05

The attacking midfielder has represented Belgium at youth level and could well develop further, much like O'Hare did after quitting Aston Villa for the Sky Blues.

Coventry have a history of scouting the Netherlands, with Milan van Ewijk making the switch from Herenveen in the summer of 2023

Suray's performances were rewarded with an improved contract at the start of January, which could up his price tag. However, the lure of Championship football may be too much to turn down.

2 Ilias Chair

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair is an option for Robins and the board to consider.

The 26-year-old has been one of the R's bright sparks in a largely disappointing campaign.

Three goals and four assists for a team struggling near the bottom of the table is a decent return, and considering his contract situation, the Sky Blues could look to land the Moroccan.

Chair is out of contract in the summer of 2025, and with Rangers potentially facing relegation, they could be forced to sell their star man during the summer window.

3 Magnus Mattsson

Magnus Mattson has been enjoying an excellent season for Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen. The Danish midfielder has notched 10 goals in 18 games and could be a player for the Sky Blues to keep an eye on.

Coventry have previously scouted successfully from the Eredivisie, with Gustavo Hamer signed from PEC Zwolle.

Mattsson's contract is up in the summer which could open the door for a move to England. His output will more than likely of alerted one or two Premier League clubs, but with the promise of regular game time, the attacking midfielder could be persuaded to join an ambitious project.

With Mattsson a similar age to O'Hare, the Dane would be an excellent replacement should the former Aston Villa man move on to pastures new.

4 Zian Flemming

Millwall attacking midfielder Zian Flemming could also be an option for Coventry.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals during the 2022/23 season and has hit the back of the net four times this season.

The Dutchman is a similar age to O'Hare and, importantly, has proven himself in the Championship. With Coventry performing at a higher level and creating more chances than Millwall, Zemming could well be a good fit.

With money in the coffers after some high-profile exits, this is a move the Sky Blues could potentially pull off with an ambitious bid.

Sending the feelers out now could be a wise move from the Sky Blues' board.