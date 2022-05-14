4 Bristol City transfer matters that Nigel Pearson will have to deal with very soon

Bristol City could have a lot to contend with in the upcoming transfer window, with points deductions and the unprecedented goalscoring form of Andreas Weimann keeping them in the Championship.

Nigel Pearson has flattered to deceive a touch since stepping into the dugout at Ashton Gate, and will need to shuffle the pack in a clever manner to improve the club’s fortunes heading into next season.

Here, we have taken a look at four Bristol City transfer matters that Pearson will have to deal with very soon…

Kasey Palmer situation

Kasey Palmer has one year remaining on his contract with the Robins but has been exiled under Pearson, and only made six second tier appearances all season.

Many other second tier clubs would be excited by the prospect of signing the 25-year-old and a sale should take place this summer to avoid his value in the transfer market depreciating significantly.

If there are question marks over Pearson’s future at the club, a new manager may value the skillset of Palmer more, so it is an interesting dilemma for the decision makers at the club.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo is in the same boat as Palmer as far as his contract is concerned and could recoup a heftier fee aged just 22.

However, the club’s attacking contingent would take a dent if Semenyo departed, putting pressure on the Robins to bring in a suitable replacement with a relegation battle looking more likely should they lose the versatile forward.

Han-Noah Massengo

Massengo arguably has a higher ceiling and is more crucial to the way that the Robins play.

The Frenchman also enters the final year of his contract next season, providing a dilemma for Pearson.

Lose both Semenyo and Massengo and a difficult season may lie ahead, but also if the fees were reinvested smartly there is a chance the Robins could improve.

Semenyo feels like the more likely to leave this summer, with the club guaranteed a compensation payment for either player should they depart at the end of next season.

Centre back priority

The Mirror revealed earlier this week that the Robins may raid the Oxford United defence for a second consecutive season to bring Elliott Moore to the club.

Bristol City will need to shore themselves up to kick on next term and Moore would be a safe bet to do that, having been one of the more reliable defenders in the third tier for the last few seasons.