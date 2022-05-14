4 Blackburn Rovers transfer matters that the club will have to deal with very soon

For Blackburn Rovers, issues with regards to player transfers will have to take a back foot for the time being, as the club search for a new manager.

With Tony Mowbray’s departure having now been confirmed, the Ewood Park club must find a replacement for their long serving boss.

Whoever that is, they will know doubt want a big input in transfer decisions made over the course of the summer.

But despite that, there are still plenty of issues the club will need to address relating to a variety of individuals who will want their future sorted quickly.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at four Blackburn transfer matters that the club may have to address sooner rather than later, regardless of their managerial situation.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

With 22 goals for Blackburn this season, and a remarkable rise on the international stage with Chile, it is inevitable that Brereton-Diaz will be the subject of much speculation in the next few months.

Rovers have already triggered the 12-month option on his deal that ensures he will not leave the club for free this summer, although that could make this their last chance to receive a fee for him.

As a result, with other clubs unlikely to be concerned about whether or not Blackburn have a manager when they make their move for him, Rovers may soon have to make a call on how much they want to get for any potential sale.

Darragh Lenihan

One player who Blackburn do not have the security of a 12-month contract option with, is captain Darragh Lenihan.

The influential centre back is set to leave the club for free when his deal expires this summer as things stand, although Rovers remain in talks about a new deal, and it has been reported that Blackburn’s choice of replacement for Mowbray could be decisive in whether or not he signs the contract.

Blackburn therefore, may well have to give some thought to how much those negotiations with a key player, will influence such an important decision with regards to who takes charge of the team going forward.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik

Having been signed on loan from Hertha Berlin in the January transfer window, Blackburn have agreed a fee with the Bundesliga club to make Zeefuik’s move permanent in the summer should they wish.

But with the right-back managing just six appearances during his spell at Ewood Park, the club will have to give a great deal of thought to whether or not they want to spend that money on the 24-year-old.

That is something that Berlin will want to know quickly so they can put their own plans in place for the summer, as will Rovers themselves, meaning this is a call that may have to be made quickly.

Central midfielder targets

One position that Blackburn will definitely have to strengthen in the summer, is in central midfield.

Both Joe Rothwell and Bradley Johnson have already confirmed they will be leaving the club this summer when their contracts expire, while Jacob Davenport’s deal at Ewood Park also comes to an end in the next few weeks.

Those departures will leave Blackburn light in the centre of the park, and given the competition there will be for signings, the club will no doubt need to have a list of potential targets drawn up sooner rather than later.