Overall, despite the failure to reach the play-offs, the 2022/23 campaign was an impressive one for Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire club was in and around the top six for the majority of the campaign and just missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

However, not many will have predicted the club to be fighting at the top end of the table, especially considering it was Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first taste of English football and the young, dysfunctional squad he had at his disposal.

The aim for Dahl Tomasson and his team will be to kick on from this campaign and make a better push of it next season. This may involve the club looking for new arrivals this summer, but there could also be signs of certain players looking for the Ewood Park exit door.

We have taken a look at four Blackburn Rovers players who could be looking for a possible exit from the club this summer.

4 Blackburn Rovers players who will surely be pushing for an exit this summer

Tayo Edun (Permanent)

Edun joined Rovers on deadline day in the summer transfer window of 2021 from League One side Lincoln City.

The defender who joined the club will have a lot of potential, but since moving to Ewood Park, the 25-year-old has really struggled to establish himself in the first team.

The left-back has featured just 34 times for Blackburn in his two years at the club, and eight have come this season. He has only managed one start this season, and with him way down the pecking order, he is surely going to be keen on a permanent move away from the club.

Charlton Athletic were close to signing the defender on loan in January, but the move never materialised and with his game time not improving he is likely going to be a player that the club look to move on.

The 25-year-old still has 12 months left to run on his current deal, but with this summer being the last chance for the club to cash in and the player probably wanting to pursue a permanent move, it seems likely the two will part ways.

Adam Wharton (Permanent)

Wharton is a Blackburn player that is attracting some serious interest heading into this summer’s transfer window.

Premier League trio, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Crystal Palace have all been linked with a move for the midfielder.

Wharton has signed a new contract at Ewood Park, so he seems settled at the club, but the young midfielder could potentially force a move away this summer if any of these sides are serious about their interest.

It is likely Blackburn will dig their heels in in regard to keeping Wharton at the club, so if a bid were to be put in at some point this summer, it could force the Blackburn man to demand and force a transfer through.

The midfielder made 18 appearances for the club this season, and it was clear to see his importance growing on the team, but chances of joining big Premier League teams don’t come around every year, so Wharton may not want to miss this chance, should it arrive.

Dilan Markanday (Loan)

Markanday joined Blackburn from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 on a permanent basis.

Since moving to the Lancashire club, the winger hasn’t featured for the club as much as he would have liked. In his 18 months at the club, he has appeared just eight times for the first team, with only one of them coming this season, a 34-minute cameo against Rotherham United.

The winger was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in January and has failed to really establish himself in the Scottish team's side either.

So, with competition high in the Blackburn first team and Tomasson likely keen on strengthening his attack, Markanday could be down the pecking order still, and he may look to pursue another temporary move away from the club this summer.

The 21-year-old has still got a bright future ahead of him, but the club will want him to have regular football under his belt, which means another loan move may be the best option for the player.

Jake Batty (Loan)

Batty is an up-and-coming talent at Ewood Park who may not have had the opportunities he would have liked this season but will surely be held in high regard at the club.

The defender is only 18 but has been on the fringes of the first team this season. Batty has only made a single first-team appearance this season, and that was an 11-minute cameo in the EFL Cup game against Hartlepool United, a game that Blackburn won 4-0.

The 18-year-old appeared on the bench for the next two rounds of the competition but didn’t make it on to the pitch. While in the league, Batty failed to make a single matchday squad, so it is likely the player and club will want the youngster to get regular minutes next season, and therefore, a loan move may be pursued.