4 Birmingham City transfer matters that Lee Bowyer will have to deal with very soon

Birmingham City will have a lot of work to get through over the summer months, with the transfer window looming large.

The club’s future is uncertain with new ownership potentially arriving soon.

Lee Bowyer is still in charge, having had his future in question until recent reports suggested he may remain at St Andrew’s.

However, whatever happens one thing is certain: this team needs improvement to avoid a relegation battle in the Championship next season.

With that in mind, here are four things Bowyer will have to deal with soon in regards to the transfer window…

The retained list

There aren’t too many Birmingham players whose contracts expire this summer compared to some of their second division rivals, which is a boost to the squad.

However, the likes of Kristian Pedersen, Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Connal Trueman are all out of contract in the coming weeks.

Decisions will need to be made quickly with these players whether or not they have a future with the club.

The quicker this can be decided, the more quickly the team can prepare for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Loan deals expiring

Birmingham have relied on loan deals this season, with the likes of Lyle Taylor, Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Onel Hernandez and Taylor Richards all arriving on temporary deals in the last 12 months.

While some of these agreements have been more successful than others, such as Taylor and Chong, a decision should still be made on if the club would like to extend these arrangements.

This could be in the form of further temporary deals or even a permanent move if all parties can come to an agreement.

Taylor in particular has been a great asset to the team since coming in January, so the club should be looking to figure a way to keep him at the club for next season.

The ownership situation

The club has received multiple offers to buy the club, which may put any potential transfer business on hold.

Bowyer will also want to know how any potential ownership change will impact his future at the club, as new owners may seek a change in management.

If the owners are in talks to sell the club then it is unlikely they will invest too heavily in the squad given they will no longer have any interest in the club’s success, financial or otherwise.

This could mean exploiting the free agency market could be the route that Bowyer will need to go down until the picture is clearer with the club’s owners.

Kane Wilson interest

The Blues are one of a number of clubs linked with a summer move for the Forest Green Rovers full-back.

Wilson has performed excellently for the League Two side this season and looks ready to skip the third tier to make a Championship move this transfer window.

Birmingham will need to act quickly to have any chance of securing this signing, which would be an exciting move for the team if they could pull it off.

But the aforementioned issues could cause this to be a tricky deal to pull off, with Bowyer surely needing to play a key role to have any chance of beating out their rivals.