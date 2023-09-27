Birmingham City fans will hope there is a reason to be cheerful come the end of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Blues are in their 13th consecutive season in the second tier, and there is hope this season can be one that sees significant improvement.

The club has been stuck in the bottom half of the table for the majority of the time, but with new owners on board, exciting additions, and a manager who seems to be getting the best out of his team, there is a new sense of belief around the club.

Tom Wagner, the new majority owner of Birmingham City, will have ambitions of getting the club into the Premier League, and their start to this campaign has put them in good shape to give it a go.

Birmingham will want to do their supporters proud, who back them at home and away, as they are known to travel in their thousands wherever they are playing in the Championship.

What are four Birmingham City chants every fan should know?

So, while we wait to see how the season goes, here at Football League World, we have picked four Birmingham City chants every fan of the club should know using Fanchants.com…

“Keep right on!” chant

This chant is surely one that most, if not every, Birmingham fan will know, as it is one of their famous chants.

The chant is called ‘Keep right on’ and the lyrics are: “As you go through life, It’s a long, long road, There’ll be joys and sorrows too.

“As we journey on, We will sing this song, For the boys in royal blue, We’re often partizan, clap x3 We will journey on, clap x3 Keep right on to the end of the road, Keep right on to the end.

“Though the way be long, Let your heart beat strong, Keep right on to the end, Though you’re tired and weary, Still journey on, ’til you come to your happy abode, Where all the love, you’ve been dreaming of will be there, Where? At the end of the road, Birmingham! Birmingham!”

This is one that you will be able to hear on the terraces at Birmingham games, and one that young and old fans will be signing as it is part of their long history as a football club.

"I am a City fan" chant

The next chant that you would expect the majority of Birmingham fans to know is the chant called 'I am a City fan’.

This is a chant that is again quite easy to understand and learn, and it relates to the fans being Birmingham supporters and their dislike for rivals Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The lyrics for the chant are: “I am a City fan, and I am from Birmingham. I know what I want, and I know how to get it, I wanna destroy Villa and Wolves Cuz I, Wanna b, A city...”

Birmingham have not played both of these teams for a while, but the fans, as ever, will be eager to reunite with their rivalry as soon as possible.

What chant do Birmingham City fans sing?

Another chant that you may hear when you are either at a Birmingham City game or watching them on television is ‘Tilton Road’.

This is a reference to where the Blues play their home games, and during the song, they also refer to Trevor Francis and Paul Devlin, two players who used to play for the club.

These may be players the younger fans didn’t get to watch, but they are likely going to know this chant.

The lyrics are: “Low lie of the field of Tilton Road, where once we watched king Trevor play, Paul Devlin on the wing we had dreams, and songs to sing it was so lonely round, The fields of Tilton Road..."

Do Birmingham City fans sing We’ll do what we want?

The final chant on this list is one that may be heard around most football grounds in the EFL.

It is a chant that teams use, as they have the same lyrics but just insert their team's name.

The lyrics for this chant are: “We'll do what we want; we'll do what we want; we're Birmingham City; we'll do what we want...”

The chant can be seen in relation to when something happens, and it may be wrong or something some don’t agree with. Fans sing this as a sign that they don’t care what people think; they are going to do it anyway. Therefore, as the lyrics state, they are going to do what they want.