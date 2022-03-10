4 assists, 1.4 aerials won: Defender’s season stats ahead of potential Sheff Utd, Nottm Forest transfer tussle

Max Lowe is a player who has enjoyed a decent spell on loan at Nottingham Forest and it could well lead to a summer transfer window full of speculation around him.

The Reds have seen a resurgence under Steve Cooper since his arrival at the City Ground and a number of players have certainly flourished under his guidance.

Indeed, on one flank you’ve got Djed Spence absolutely flying on loan from Middlesbrough and, on the other, Lowe is having an impressive campaign too with him on loan from another Sky Bet Championship side in Sheffield United.

That said, then, the summer transfer window could be an interesting one for Lowe as Forest may want to keep him around and the Blades might want him back, especially when you consider some of his stats for the season in the league, provided by Whoscored.

He’s provided four assists from the left-side of defence and also chipped in with a goal.

In the air, he has been strong as well, with 1.4 aerial duels won per game whilst his pass success rate is just under 73%.

Defensively speaking, he makes on average 3.8 tackles per game, 1.6 interceptions per game and 1.7 clearances per game, underlining his adeptness at several key facets when trying to help the Reds keep a clean sheet.

With his passing, he makes just under 35 a game in the league at the moment, with 1.1 of those per game a key pass, which leads to a shooting opportunity for Forest.

Certainly, Lowe is making the most of his time at the City Ground and Paul Heckingbottom has noticed that too.

“We have kept in touch with him, phone calls, text messages and things like that,” Heckingbottom said via Yorkshire Live.

“Jack [Lester] went to watch him the other day.

“He’s been doing well. The injury came at a bad time but he came back, got a great assist a couple of games in and he’s back now playing, which is where he wants to be.

“I know they are really pleased with him as well, so he’s giving a really good account of himself.”