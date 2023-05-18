Wigan's relegation could have huge ripple effects throughout their squad with expiring contracts galore - though one star leaving will hurt them more than any in Will Keane.

The Manchester-born striker had not really found his feet at any club until he stepped through the doors at the DW Stadium back in 2020, with the most goals he had scored in a professional league season up until then being just three - twice at Ipswich Town and once at Sheffield Wednesday.

However, a move to Wigan saw him finally blossom as a striker. Scoring 10 in his first campaign whilst the Latics were at the forefront of a relegation battle, his 26 goals fired them to the league title last season as Leam Richardson's men finally returned to the second-tier once more.

But, despite hitting double figures for the third campaign in a row, a run of poor results and Kolo Toure's bizarre appointment has seen the yo-yo club follow that similar path once again - and with Keane running out of contract, it could well be likely that he plies his trade in the Championship once more. It would leave the Latics desperately short of goals and a focal point, but they could replace him adequately given the chance. Here are 4 strikers that may fit the Wigan mould just as well as Keane did.

Curtis Main

Main had previously been a journeyman in England in the early stages of his career, hopping from Darlington to Middlesbrough, across to Doncaster Rovers and a trip south to Portsmouth to boot, though just 26 league goals by the age of 25 meant he hadn’t exactly set the world alight.

Motherwell came calling, and over the last six seasons Main has forged a decent name for himself in the Scottish top-flight. Currently at St Mirren, a healthy seven goals this year alongside some exquisite hold-up play has seen Main fire the Buddies to a potential European place.

He may not be the prolific striker that Keane has been, but alongside Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Callum Lang, he could form part of a deadly attack next season.

Danny Ward

Ward is a player with serious Championship pedigree, having plied his trade in the second tier for ten of the last 11 seasons now.

His most recent campaign was up there with his most successful, scoring 10 goals as a Neil Warnock-inspired Huddersfield staved off relegation with a rugged end to the season.

But Town could well move him on. He’ll be 33 by the end of next season, and though he’s only from nearby Bradford, a move to Wigan wouldn’t be too far to travel.

He’s versatile across the front three, better technically than Keane and has tended to produce more goals throughout his career. If he joined Maloney’s men, this would be a coup.

James Norwood

Norwood has been a lower-league legend for years now, bursting onto the non-league scene with Rovers duo Forest Green and Tranmere - taking the latter up in 2017-18 with 20 goals in just 42 league games.

He then fired the Merseyside-based club to an immediate promotion and whilst a club legend in Birkenhead, it was also apparent he’d leave.

Allowing Ipswich to snap him up, he fared decently in the third-tier with 26 goals in three seasons, whilst he also has 12 this season for Barnsley.

But Michael Duff has shown a tendency to use younger players in his tenure, somewhat preferring Devante Cole and more recently, youngster Slobodan Tedic as the play-offs draw to a close. Perhaps Norwood could replace Keane in a show of defiance.

Conor McAleny

McAleny was tipped for big things when he came through the ranks at Everton, but his career hasn't quite hit the heights he may have expected.

A former Wigan loanee, McAleny did well in League One seven years ago at the DW Stadium as a 23-year-old, and seemed to kick on whilst at Oxford United and Fleetwood Town.

But a tumultuous few spells has left him starring in League One instead. His quality is undeniable, and with Wigan perhaps lacking guile and someone to change a game in Keane’s place, McAleny could fit right in despite being a complete difference in physical profile.