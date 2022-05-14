4 AFC Bournemouth transfer matters that Scott Parker will have to deal with very soon

Bournemouth will be preparing for the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship at the second time of asking.

The Cherries finished second behind Fulham with a series of solid displays that saw them over the line.

Now, that gives them a full summer to prepare for their return to the top flight, having tried via the playoffs last season.

The additional time will be vital for Scott Parker has he plots an attempt at staying in the Premier League having seen his last spell in the top division end in relegation.

So, here we take a look at four transfer matters the club will have to deal with very soon.

Making a move for Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips’ loan spell was a success with the Liverpool loanee putting in a series of solid displays alongside Lloyd Kelly at the heart of the Bournemouth defence.

With a lack of trust in Chris Mepham and Gary Cahill picking up a number of injuries, Nat Phillips came in and performed consistently.

It’s not a surprise, considering his pedigree and with that came an expensive loan fee. But with Liverpool quoting £15m for the defender, it makes sense to pay to bring him to the Vitality Stadium permanently as players of his ability will not be available the longer the window goes on.

Securing a new contract for Dominic Solanke

One of the priorities for Scott Parker is getting Dominic Solanke tied down to a new contract.

According to the Daily Echo, the former Fulham manager has put it at the top of his agenda and that’s not a surprise considering the importance of Solanke in his side.

If a deal isn’t agreed, Newcastle could reignite their interest in the striker having seen a number of enquiries rebuffed in January. If it isn’t Newcastle, there may certainly be other sides looking at the England International, especially with just two years left on his deal, as reported by the Daily Echo.

Making a decision on Todd Cantwell

Another loan player who could join permanently is Todd Cantwell. There’s reportedly an option to buy in the loan deal and considering the talent he possesses, it’s certainly worth considering for Parker.

However, Cantwell didn’t have the impact many thought he would which could leave Parker looking elsewhere. With Jaidon Anthony, Siriki Dembele, and Ryan Christie all having a bigger impact than Cantwell, Parker could look elsewhere.

Keeping Gary Cahill

At 36-years-old, Gary Cahill is not getting any younger. However, a series of solid displays helped Bournemouth put an unbeaten run of 15 games at the start of the season.

However, Cahill picked up an injury, allowing Nat Phillips to deputise with the loanee not looking back and the experienced defender struggling to get back into the side.

Parker said he will be discussing Cahill’s future this week, but his experience could be vital in the Cherrie’s attempts to stay in the Premier League.