4 aerials won per game, 83.7% pass success: A look at impressive star QPR are aiming to sign

It’s been a productive 2021 for Queens Park Rangers with the natural hope being that they’ll be able to build on it next season and really make a play for the top six.

Indeed, it’s a little too late, in all honesty, for them to realistically make the play-offs this season but they can still finish on a high and look to prepare themselves for a challenge in the summer window.

Among the moves they’ll be looking to make, the Hull Daily Mail has reported that a permanent deal for Jordy de Wijs will be aimed for with the Dutchman now firmly in the QPR side:

The on loan De Wijs took a while to get into the side as he had to shrug off an injury and then work back up to match fitness but he’s done that now and has quickly become integral at the back.

The three of Rob Dickie, Geoff Cameron and Yoann Barbet was already doing a good job but De Wijs has made it even stronger, replacing the American Cameron at the heart of the back-line.

A solid, physical, robust presence, De Wijs is hard to get past and a real force in the air, providing that extra bit of steel alongside two ball-players in Barbet and Dickie.

Indeed, the QPR defence has a very nice blend now whilst Warburton also has that extra midfield option where he can put Cameron back in the middle of the park if he so wishes.

It’s little surprise De Wijs is one they want to keep, then, and we’ll have to see if and when it happens.