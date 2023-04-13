Ipswich Town will be aiming to extend their current unbeaten run in League One to 14 games this weekend by securing a positive result in their upcoming clash with Charlton Athletic.

Currently third in the standings, the Blues know that they will need to maintain their consistency over the course of the coming weeks in order to secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

If Ipswich do go on to achieve their goal of a top-two finish, their focus will soon switch to the summer transfer window.

The Blues have recently been linked with an ambitious move for Adam Armstrong.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon last weekend suggested that Armstrong will be a target for Ipswich if they return to the second-tier.

With there being no guarantee that Ipswich will be able to strike a deal with Southampton for the striker, we have decided to take a look at four other players that the club should consider making a move for later this year.

Who should Ipswich target if they cannot convince Adam Armstrong to join the club?

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris should certainly be on Ipswich's radar ahead of the summer window.

Regardless of what division the Blues find themselves in, Clarke-Harris would be an asset for the club as he has demonstrated that he is capable of delivering the goods in League One and in the Championship for Peterborough United.

During the current term, Clarke-Harris has managed to find the back of the net on 24 occasions in the third-tier which is a league-high total.

Meanwhile, in the 2021/22 campaign, the striker was directly involved in 15 goals for Peterborough as they suffered relegation from the Championship.

Colby Bishop

As revealed by The Sun last month, Ipswich are currently keeping tabs on Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop.

It is understood that the Blues could make a move for Bishop if they achieve promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has scored 19 league goals for Portsmouth this season and may now be ready to feature in a higher division.

Ipswich would have to pay a significant fee for Bishop as his contract at Fratton Park is set to run until 2025.

Macaulay Langstaff

If the Blues do not secure a place in the Championship, they may have to look towards the lower divisions for inspiration in the upcoming window.

Macaulay Langstaff ought to be someone who Ipswich should consider making a move for as he has been sensational for Notts County this season.

The striker has scored a remarkable total of 41 goals in the National League this season in the 42 matches that he has participated in.

While it may take Langstaff some time to adapt to life at Portman Road due to the fact that he has yet to play in the Football League during his career, there is no reason why he cannot take his game to new heights under the guidance of Kieran McKenna.

Should another move for George Hirst be on the cards?

Signed on loan by Ipswich from Leicester City earlier this year, George Hirst has gone on to produce a number of eye-catching displays for the club in League One.

The forward has provided five direct goal contributions at this level in a Blues shirt and will be looking to help them get over the line in the race for promotion before returning to the King Power Stadium later this year.

While Hirst did sign a new contract at Leicester earlier this season which extended his stay at the club until 2025, there is no reason why Ipswich cannot try to bring him back to Portman Road this summer, even if it is only on a temporary basis.

If the Tractor Boys do go on to secure a reunion with Hirst, the striker will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running next season as he has already developed an understanding with the current members of the club's squad.