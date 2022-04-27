4.88 progressive runs and 4.46 crosses per 90: The Derby County man Crystal Palace are chasing

Derby County have seen some excellent young player breakthrough into the first-team squad in recent seasons, with the academy continuing to produce gems with extremely high potential.

This season the likes of Festy Ebosele, Luke Plange, Liam Thompson, Eiran Cashin and Malcolm Ebiowei have all developed exponentially due to their exposure to the first-team environment at Pride Park.

Ebiowei is someone who has seen more and more game time as the season has progressed, with the 18-year-old putting in some impressive and mature displays.

The young winger’s performances have caught the attention at Crystal Palace, with Patrick Vieira eyeing a second Derby addition to his Premier League club, following the arrival of Luke Plange.

Here, we take a look at the stats using Wsycout to determine whether the numbers back up the excitement around his name and the Palace link…

Attacking analysis

Averaging 4.88 progressive runs, it is clear to see that the young winger has confidence in his ability to impose himself on the opposition.

Quiz: Which club did Derby County sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Marco Gabbiadini? Crystal Palace Southampton Watford Newcastle

The 18-year-old has averaged 1.7 shots on target, with a 0.09 expected goals figure, which whilst not necessarily too high of a number, it is still an indication of the kind of influence he has in the final third.

Further backing up this point, Ebiowei has averaged 3.4 touches in the penalty area per 90 minutes, whilst he is fouled 2.02 times per game throughout this season.

Defensive and passing assessment

Interestingly enough, the young winger has won 54.3% of his defensive duels, which is just under 10% higher than the percentage of offensive duels he has won.

Contributing with 2.44 interceptions per 90 minutes, Ebiowei has also proven to be an excellent reader of the game.

The Premier League-linked man has also proven to be a positive player when in possession, averaging 7.32 forward passes per 90 minutes, compared to 5.09 passes backwards passes.

Ebiowei’s positivity can also be displayed when looking into his crossing, with the young winger averaging 4.46 crosses per 90.

On the flip side of things, his 26.2% success rate when crossing acts as an indication of where he can improve.