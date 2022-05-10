4.77 dribbles per 90: The Huddersfield Town man who could attract interest this summer

Huddersfield Town have had an outstanding season in the Championship, finishing third and setting up a play-off semi final tie against Luton Town.

The Terriers were amongst the favourites for relegation in the build-up to the campaign, but Carlos Corberan has inspired the squad to punch above their weight in the table, in terms of individual reputations and their transfer budget.

Should Huddersfield fail to win promotion, as is the nature of the beast, some of the club’s towards the top of the second tier food chain next season, especially the trio that come down from the Premier League, will be interested in taking some of their best players to bolster their own pushes for top-flight football.

Here, we have taken a look at Sorba Thomas’ potential this summer in this performance in numbers piece…

Sorba Thomas has been one of the breakout stars in the EFL this season, and the Welshman could be in line for some interest around his services after the play-offs has concluded.

The 22-year-old has missed the last three games, with the Terriers picking up nine points to end the season in his absence, but has been influential in achieving the position they have put themselves in.

Thomas has chipped in with three goals and 12 assists in all competitions, in his first full season since arriving in the Championship from Boreham Wood of the National League.

The Welshman has been one of the best creative players, even from a wing back role, in the second tier, and has created shooting opportunities to a value of 17.43 expected assists (xA) over the course of the season, as per Wyscout.

Which suggests that the poor finishing of his team-mates is the only reason he does not have more goal involvements to his name.

Ball progression in wide areas, with Harry Toffolo at left wing back, has been a theme of Huddersfield’s success this season and Thomas has completed 2.25 progressive runs and attempted 4.77 dribbles per 90 minutes, proving that he is not just a dead ball specialist.

It has been incredible to see Thomas’ impact transfer from the National League to three divisions higher in such a short space of time, and the 22-year-old’s vision is showing no limits, on average completing 3.96 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes.

Thomas would be a shrewd acquisition for arguably all three relegated Premier League clubs this summer, and it will be interesting to see how the Terriers conduct themselves should interest arise.