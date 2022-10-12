4.5 clearances per game: Does this current Birmingham City player have a bright future ahead of him at Arsenal?

After narrowly missing out on a Champions League place last season, Arsenal decided to engage in a reasonable amount of transfer activity over the course of the summer.

As well as securing the services of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Gunners also parted ways with a host of players.

One of the individuals who sealed a temporary departure from the Emirates Stadium was Auston Trusty.

Birmingham City opted to bolster their defensive options by signing Trusty on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in July.

Here, using data gathered from Sofascore, we have decided to take a closer look at the defender’s statistics for Birmingham this season and assess whether he could potentially have a bright future ahead of him at Arsenal…

Since joining the Blues, Trusty has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad as he has started in all 13 of his side’s Championship fixtures.

Currently being utilised in the heart of defence by Birmingham, the American has shown some real signs of promise in this particular role during the opening stages of the current campaign.

Trusty has made 4.5 clearances per game and has won 2.9 aerial duels per fixture at this level.

By continuing to use his physical presence to his advantage, there is every chance that the defender will improve as a player as the season progresses.

Yet to produce an error which has led directly to a goal in the Championship, the 24-year-old can clearly be trusted at this level.

Whereas the Premier League represents a significant step up from the second-tier, Trusty possesses the raw qualities that are needed to succeed at this level.

Averaging 2.2 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, the defender will be determined to maintain his consistency over the course of the coming months as he aims to attract Mikel Arteta’s attention.

One of the areas that he will need to work on if he is to break into Arsenal’s team in the coming seasons is his ball retention.

Trusty has only recorded a pass success rate of 69% in the second-tier during the current term.

Given that Arteta wants his defenders to be comfortable whilst in the possession of the ball, Trusty will have to improve in this area.

Having netted a brace for Birmingham in their recent victory over Bristol City, the defender will be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s clash with Hull City.

By continuing to learn from the guidance of Blues head coach John Eustace, Trusty could make strides in terms of his development between now and the end of the season which will boost his chances of earning an opportunity to impress at the highest level for Arsenal in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, when you consider that the Gunners are currently able to turn to the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Ben White for inspiration, Trusty will face an uphill battle to force his way into the club’s squad upon his return and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he seals another temporary exit from the Emirates next summer.