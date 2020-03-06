4-4-2, 26-y/o starts: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Garry Monk to name v Brentford

After their midweek FA Cup exit when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, Sheffield Wednesday return to league action this weekend to face Brentford at Griffin Park, eager to get their season back on track.

The Owls haven’t been great in 2020 as they haven fallen far away from the promotion chase, thanks to just two league wins since the turn of the New Year which now see them eight points outside the play-offs and looking extremely unlikely to continue their push.

Garry Monk is looking to assess his squad ahead of a potential summer overhaul with a number of first-team players out of contract in the summer and their futures up in the air.

Their Championship form took a back seat during midweek as they welcomed FA Cup holders Manchester City to Hillsborough in the Fifth Round, eager to cause an upset, but a lacklustre affair saw the visitors claim a 1-0 win and access into the quarter-final.

League duty is the port of call now for the Owls as they prepare for a trip to Griffin Park to face a Brentford side still harbouring ambitions of putting pressure on the top two. However, Wednesday will be hoping for a repeat of the last time these two met as Steven Fletcher’s brace turned the game around at Hillsborough following Bryan Mbuemo’s opener to see the scores end 2-1 to the Owls.

The form of both sides has taken a massive turn since then and Wednesday will be hoping that they can halt their recent poor run to spring a surprise against the Bees.

Here, we take a look at the lineup we expect Garry Monk to field on Saturday…

Back to league business and against a side much more matched with quality than Man City will mean that Monk will be looking to go for a more adventurous formation than five at the back, meaning it would be highly likely that we see a standard 4-4-2 again.

In goal will be the returning Cameron Dawson who sat out for Joe Wildsmith against City on Wednesday, and he will be keen to recapture the solid form that earned him his new contract back in January.

In defence will be Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Julian Borner, and Morgan Fox as Tom Lees is dropped from the last league game after a calamitous first half against Derby County. Iorfa has impressed a lot in centre-back this season and he showed that against City in midweek, and Borner is being assessed late ahead of the weekend but should be okay to feature.

Reverting back to a midfield four, Wednesday will be expected to start Jacob Murphy, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, and Kadeem Harris, with Murphy’s spirits lifted this week after he scooped up Wednesday’s Player of the Month award for February. Barry Bannan came in for a lot of praise following his showing against the FA Cup holders from manager Pep Guardiola; he will partner Pelupessy after Kieran Lee was confirmed as sidelined for the fixture.

Up front will be Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher as the Scottish international looks to get back to full fitness and continue the goalscoring form that has seen him become Wednesday’s top marksman this season.

Griffin Park hasn’t been an easy place for any team to go this season and this will be a battle for Garry Monk’s men, so they will have to be on top form to get a result.