Highlights Leeds United are currently fourth in the Championship and need to secure a win against Cardiff City to keep up with the top teams.

Illan Meslier, who served a three-match suspension, is expected to come back as the goalkeeper for Leeds.

Joe Rodon, a Welshman and former Swansea player, has been in great form for Leeds and is likely to receive a hostile reception from Cardiff fans.

Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend as they travel to south Wales to face Cardiff City.

The sides met on the opening weekend of the Championship season at Elland Road where it finished 2–2 thanks to a late comeback from Leeds that saw them come back from 2-0 down to snatch a point.

The Whites' league form has been patchy as of late, losing two consecutives away games against Preston and West Brom, before putting things right with a 3-0 home win over Birmingham City before beating Peterborough United by the same scoreline in the FA Cup the following weekend.

Championship table - 12/01/2024 Club P GD Pts 1. Leicester City 26 36 65 2. Ipswich Town 26 15 55 3. Southampton 26 15 52 4. Leeds United 26 20 48 5. West Brom 26 12 42 6. Sunderland 26 8 40

The Whites are currently fourth in the Championship, seven points off Ipswich in second and know they can't afford to slip up this weekend in the Welsh capital. Here is how Leeds United are predicted to line-up against Cardiff City...

GK - Illan Meslier

The French goalkeeper has served his three-match suspension following his red card against Preston on Boxing Day.

Meslier had played every minute of Leeds' Championship campaign prior to his red card and is expected to come back into the fold against Cardiff.

RB - Archie Gray

17-year-old Archie Gray has been a revelation for the Whites this season, impressing from right-back despite being a central midfielder by trade.

Gray was dropped by Daniel Farke after a disappointing display against Preston but started the club's two most recent games. With Djed Spence now back at Tottenham, it's likely that Gray will start again against Cardiff.

CB - Joe Rodon

Welshman Joe Rodon will be relishing the chance to face Cardiff City on Saturday thanks to his Swansea City connections.

Rodon was born and bred in Swansea and came through the club's academy, so he'll likely receive a hostile reception from the Cardiff faithful. The 26-year-old has been in great form for Leeds this season and is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Daniel Farke's side.

CB - Ethan Ampadu

With Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper unavailable and Daniel Farke reluctant to select Charlie Cresswell until he proves he's willing to fight for his place, Ethan Ampadu may drop to central defence.

Ampadu has featured from midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and could form an all-Welsh pairing alongside Joe Rodon on Saturday.

LB - Sam Byram

The 30-year-old joined Leeds from Norwich in the summer and has made 20 Championship appearances, starting 18 of those games.

He's proved a dependable signing and despite missing the Peterborough FA Cup win through injury, Farke is hopeful that Byram will be fit and available for selection this weekend.

CDM - Glen Kamara

The Finnish midfielder joined Leeds from Rangers this summer and has been a regular starter for Daniel Farke's side.

He's made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, usually featuring as a defensive midfielder alongside Ethan Ampadu.

CDM - Ilia Gruev

Bulgarian international Gruev has made 11 Championship appearances for Leeds since joining from Werder Bremen in the summer.

He's started just two league games, but with Archie Gray being utilised as a right-back, and Ethan Ampadu being forced to play at centre-half thanks to injuries at the back, Gruev could be given the opportunity to start against Cardiff on Saturday thanks to Leeds' squad being stretched.

RW - Daniel James

Another Welsh international, the third in Leeds' predicted starting line-up, Daniel James has been given a new lease of life this season since returning from his season-long loan spell with Fulham.

Being utilised as a right-winger, James has scored eight times and registered six assists in 26 appearances for the club this season, his best return in senior football.

CAM - Joel Piroe

Former Swansea striker Piroe will be relishing the chance to face Cardiff City, given his links to their biggest rivals.

Piroe is the third ex-Swansea player in the Leeds team alongside Joe Rodon and Dan James and he poseses a good record against the Bluebirds, scoring twice in three appearances against them for Swansea. Being utilised slightly deeper for Leeds this season, he's scored nine times in 23 appearances for the club.

LW - Crysencio Summerville

Arguably the best player in the division this season, Summerville has excelled from the left for Leeds United this season.

He's scored 12 goals and registered six assists for the Whites this season and Cardiff will have to keep him quiet if they're to have any chance of winning on Saturday.

ST - Georginio Rutter

Versatile Frenchman Rutter has led the line for Leeds regularly this season, scoring four times and registering nine assists.

Patrick Bamford has been competing for a starting berth in recent weeks, scoring twice in two consecutive starts, but Farke may favour Rutter and use Bamford from the bench this weekend.