4-2-3-1, Shinnie in: The predicted Wigan Athletic XI to face Sheff Utd on Monday

Monday night represents a big occasion for Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The Latics will be facing Sheffield United in a big clash, in what will be Kolo Toure’s first home game at the helm of the club.

It will be a difficult one to manoeuvre for the Ivorian with the Blades in fine form in the lead up to this game.

However, a 1-1 draw at the Den last week was a solid first outing for the team under their new head coach.

The World Cup break gave the club a chance to regroup after a dire run of form left the side in the relegation zone of the Championship.

But victory for Toure’s side on Monday could potentially lift them out of the bottom three if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Here is how we predict Wigan will line up to face Paul Heckingbottom’s side on Monday evening…

Will Keane returned to the side in the draw away to Millwall and was rewarded with a goal for his efforts.

Keane and Nathan Broadhead should retain their places in attack for Wigan having performed well in Toure’s first game in charge.

The team performed well overall, but one change may come in midfield via Graeme Shinnie coming back into the side.

That could leave Tom Naylor out of the side, if the 41-year-old does opt for a change.

Otherwise, the same team could well line up to face United on Monday night given there are still a number of absentees in the squad.

The likes of Ryan Nyambe, Ben Amos, Jason Kerr and Tom Pearce all remain sidelined going into the clash with the Blades.