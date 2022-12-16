4-2-3-1, Rogic starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Rotherham on Saturday

West Brom returned to Championship action last week with a victory at the Stadium of Light.

That victory took the Baggies to 17th in the second division table, now eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Carlos Corberan has overseen four wins in a row in the league, making a bright start to life at the Hawthorns.

This weekend represents only his fourth home game in charge of the club, with Albion set to take on Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams will go into this weekend level on points, with Corberan’s side only ahead in the table on goal difference.

Here we predict how the Spaniard will line up his side to take on Matt Taylor’s team…

Two substitutes made the biggest impact on Monday evening against Sunderland, with Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike scoring the goals to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

Rogic’s performance has likely earned him a place in the starting lineup ahead of Jayson Molumby.

However, Dike’s fitness issues may mean that he could be kept on the bench for the time being.

The American could come into the side, but it is more likely that Brandon Thomas-Asante will retain his place in the team on Saturday.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Martin Kelly will also be hoping they’ve made an impression on Corberan following their substitute appearance against the Black Cats.

Otherwise, the likes of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi will be hoping to come back into contention following fitness issues of their own.

But given the victory over Sunderland last week, it is very possible that Corberan opts for just the one change for this weekend’s clash.