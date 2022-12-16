4-2-3-1, Gudmundsson in: The predicted Burnley XI to face Boro on Saturday

Burnley will be hoping to strengthen their position at the Championship summit this weekend when they welcome Middlesbrough to Turf Moor.

The Clarets restarted the second-tier campaign with an excellent display and 3-0 victory over QPR last weekend and will be eyeing another three points against a Boro side who have impressed under Michael Carrick thus far.

Two teams full of confidence, it is set to be a very good clash, with both teams playing an exciting brand of attacking football under managers with limited EFL experience.

Burnley are nearing a full-strength squad for the first time in a while, with the likes of Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov getting minutes at QPR to accelerate their recoveries from relatively long-term injuries.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s clash, here, we take a look at how the Clarets could line up against Boro…

Arijanet Muric has proven to be a safe pair of hands in-between the sticks at Burnley this season, keeping seven clean sheets in 21 league appearances, whilst conceding a mere 22 goals thus far this season, with it being unlikely that his position in the side will be challenged.

As for the back four, Vitinho should be tasked with operating at right-back, with the 23-year-old providing his side with energy and quality from the right-hand-side, whilst proving to be a difficult man to beat.

Ian Maatsen provides a similar kind of service to the Brazilian right-back, with the Chelsea loanee thriving at Turf Moor this season and should start once again.

Jordan Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have impressed in the heart of the Burnley defence thus far this season and should be named in the starting XI to face Boro.

Jack Cork and Josh Cullen are another pairing that have been a source of consistency this season and will likely play tomorrow.

Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson should start once again after what was an impressive display against the R’s in Anass Zaroury’s absence.

Nathan Tella will likely be on the left wing, with Josh Brownhill the likely candidate for the number 10 role.

Possessing good levels of competition in forward areas, Jay Rodriguez is the most likely option to see minutes from the start come tomorrow.