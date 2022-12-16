4-2-3-1, Embleton out: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Hull on Saturday

Sunderland will be hoping they can get back to winning ways after losing to West Brom on Monday night.

The Black Cats struggled to follow up their dominant performance against Millwall with three points against the Baggies despite leading 1-0.

The Baggies pulled two goals back late in the second half handing them the win which will no doubt have left manager Tony Mowbray frustrated.

It does show room for growth as he looks to continue moulding his young side. With a game against Hull coming at the weekend, it’s the perfect chance to put matters right with a performance against the Tigers.

Mowbray could also be boosted by the return of several players, with Ross Stewart potentially being recalled to the squad.

With that in mind, we take a look at what the starting XI might look like come 3:00 pm on Saturday.

It’s an interesting game for Tony Mowbray as for the first time since early on in his reign at the Stadium of Light, he will have options available to him.

The game may come too soon for the likes of Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard but they could well be available from the bench. The only other big debate Mowbray have is going to a back three, with player availability now potentially suiting that approach.

However, he’s more than likely to stick with a 4-2-3-1 with Alex Patterson in goal. Lynden Gooch will continue in his marauding wing-back role alongside the experienced Danny Batth and Luke O’Nein. Aji Alese is likely to continue at left wing-back, although Dennis Cirkin will be knocking on the door.

Dan Neil and Corry Evans will continue their partnership as the two anchoring midfielders, with Alex Pritchard pulling the strings ahead of them. Amad Diallo is in undroppable form at the moment, with three goals in his last three games.

The only change to the starting XI could be Jack Clarke for Elliott Embleton. The young winger looked bright when he came off the bench and his link up play with Pritchard in the second half almost resulted in a goal in the second half.

Ellis Simms is likely to continue up front with Stewart still coming back to full fitness after his long injury lay off.