4-2-3-1, Crooks in: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Burnley on Saturday

Middlesbrough take on Burnley this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, as Michael Carrick’s side aim to build on a positive run of results.

Carrick has overseen three straight wins either side of the World Cup break, moving the Teessiders up into 12th and within just four points of the top-six.

Last weekend saw Boro come from behind to beat Luton Town, with Matt Crooks striking a 91st minute winner.

With no fresh injury updates from Carrick, it’s likely to be a similar side that beat Luton last weekend against Burnley at Turf Moor.

As our graphic shows, the defensive setup of the side remains the same, with Zack Steffen in goal, Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Tommy Smith across a back-four.

Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney provide the midfield pivot ahead of them, with Carrick’s changes coming further up the field.

Duncan Watmore might rotate with Riley McGree on the left, allowing the Australia international further time to recover after World Cup involvement.

Crooks is another player we expect to see start after his goal from the bench last week, with his inclusion pushing Chuba Akpom forwards into the No.9 position. Isaiah Jones completes the side on the right of a 4-2-3-1.

