4-2-3-1, Campbell starts: The confirmed Huddersfield Town XI to take on Leeds United

Huddersfield Town have named an unchanged XI to take on Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon, with Danny Cowley resisting the urge to recall Steve Mounie or Juninho Bacuna.

Cowley’s side have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two Championship fixtures to ease relegation fears, with the Town boss opting to stick with the same personnel that beat Charlton Athletic 4-0 last weekend.

As our graphic shows, Jonas Lossl continues in goal despite the availability of Kamil Grabara, who doesn’t even make the bench.

In a 4-2-3-1 system, Harry Toffolo and Danny Simpson are the full-backs, whilst Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman continue at centre-back.

Lewis O’Brien and Trevoh Chalobah remain in the holding midfield positions, with Jonathan Hogg still shaking off the knee injury he picked up when the Terriers beat Bristol City 10 days ago.

Karlan Grant, with 16 goals to his name this season, plays from the left, with Chris Willock retaining his spot on the right ahead of Bacuna.

Emile Smith Rowe in Town’s No.10, tasked with supporting Fraizer Campbell, who continues in attack despite Mounie scoring from the bench last weekend in the convincing win over Charlton at the John Smith’s Stadium.