4.18 dribbles per 90, 10 assists: The 26-year-old West Brom can be excited about after 2021/22

John Swift capped an excellent 2021/22 season despite playing in a struggling Reading side.

The 26-year-old has gained a lot of experience in the Championship over the years and arrived at West Bromwich Albion this summer window, as a player capable of taking the Baggies back to the Premier League.

There is a good chance that the Royals would have been relegated if it was not for the attacking contributions of Swift, as the midfielder was able to stay fit for the majority of the season following some injury troubles in previous years.

Swift’s ability has never been in doubt, it has been a case of bringing it all together in one campaign, and the Chelsea academy graduate did that to Reading’s advantage last term.

11 goals and ten assists is an outstanding return for an attacking midfielder, and Swift’s early season displays were enough to give the Royals a realistic chance of staying up after suffering a six point deduction.

Swift was the go-to man in possession for Reading, and he had a huge influence on proceedings even in matches where a goal contribution did not arrive.

Swift averaged 4.18 dribbles per 90 minutes in 2021/22, as per Wyscout, relieving pressure of Reading and also drifting into wide areas to isolate full backs and to create shooting opportunities for team-mates.

Swift averaged 0.53 goals plus assists per 90 minutes, demonstrating the regularity of which he was involved in a goal, an incredible number considering where Reading were competing in the league.

The 26-year-old’s passing is elite for the level, and he is not afraid to be adventurous in progressing the ball, Swift averaged just under five passes, 4.97, into the final third per 90 minutes.

With the talent of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike to play off of next season, this could be a very exciting tactic for Steve Bruce.

Swift’s pass accuracy was at 84.7%, mainly playing in a number ten role, but he has played deeper in his career and could be utilised in a midfield trio if Bruce sees fit.

That flexibility and relentless creativity, that West Brom were so desperately lacking this season, makes him an excellent addition at The Hawthorns.