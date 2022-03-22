4.12 progressive runs per game: The Crystal Palace star shining since his summer move away from the EFL

Crystal Palace wide man Michael Olise looked like a man destined to play in a top European league when he took his game to another level last season.

Seemingly developing well under Mark Bowen and successor Veljko Paunovic during pre-season in 2020, the Frenchman established himself as one of the Royals’ best assets and though Paunovic decided to limit his game time at some stages, he played more than enough matches to make a real impact.

And this is exactly what he did, recording seven goals and 12 assists in 44 league games during 2020/21, an especially impressive total considering he didn’t play the full 90 in some of those clashes.

Unfortunately, there were always going to be questions surrounding his future with the 20-year-old having an £8m release clause in his contract, signing a new deal back in 2019 having made his first senior appearances for the club during the 2018/19 campaign.

His talent was clear to see even back then, but he peaked for the Berkshire outfit during his final campaign and Crystal Palace were the side to take full advantage of his seven-figure price-tag, bringing him to Selhurst Park in July and it’s safe to say he has adapted to the Premier League seamlessly.

The most obvious stat to look at first is his goalscoring contributions and he certainly hasn’t disappointed, recording four goals and eight assists in 26 competitive appearances for the Eagles this term, becoming a regular starter in recent weeks.

However, his stats don’t really tell the full story, because many people have lauded his performances this season, yet his figures don’t exactly match up to that.

He may have only completed 28.6% of his crosses this term, but his end product at times has been superb, delivering some superb set-pieces and supplying inch-perfect crosses – and his 79.9% passing accuracy is commendable considering he usually plays in a high-risk area on the wing.

Successful in 58.6% of his dribbles too, this just reinforces how well he has adapted to the top flight, not just impressing going forward but also proving his worth in defence too.

Whilst there are no doubts about his attacking quality, he has a duty to help his full-back too and this is where he has been an unsung hero, coming out victorious in 62.3% of his defensive duels as he continues to cope with the physical demands of competing at the highest level.

And if anything sums up his time in the English capital so far, it’s the fact he has made over four progressive runs per match on average and that fearlessness in taking on top-class opponents is a big reason as to why he’s being noticed.

