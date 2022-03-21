4.1 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per game: The stats behind Birmingham City’s transfer interest in Fulham player

Alfie Mawson has been linked with a move to Birmingham City this summer.

Here at Football League World reported that the Blues are considering signing the former Swansea City man at the end of the season.

Mawson is currently with league leaders Fulham, but has failed to feature much for Marco Silva’s side this campaign.

The defender has only made six appearances for the Cottagers, with five of those coming from the bench.

Mawson’s last appearance came in Fulham’s 4-1 loss away to Coventry City, which remains his only start for the side in the Championship this season.

That game took place in November 2021 as he has yet to kick a ball in anger in a first team game in 2022.

But the 28-year old still has plenty to give to a side such as Birmingham.

Lee Bowyer’s team could use his defensive experience having played at Premier League level in the past.

Last season wasn’t much better for Mawson though.

The Englishman spent it on loan with Bristol City where he only made 11 appearances for The Robins as they finished 19th in the table.

However, he didn’t survive the whole season with City as he was recalled in March.

Mawson suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in February that ended his season early.

A knee injury also kept him out of action from late October until January of that campaign.

So it has been a difficult couple of years for Mawson.

Birmingham could offer a chance for him to kickstart his career as he enters what should be his peak years.

During his brief stint with Bristol City he did manage to leave an impact that should have Birmingham City fans hopeful he can be a good addition to their squad.

Courtesy of stats from Sofascore, Mawson contributed to three clean sheets in his time with the club.

The defender also made zero errors that led to a goal, or even a shot, in his 11 appearances.

Mawson completed 4.1 clearances per game as he commanded the City defence, also making 1.5 interceptions and 1.5 tackles per 90.

He was also only dribbled past 0.1 times per 90 making him a tough player to get the better of.

A player of that calibre and experience will be a welcome target for Bowyer as he looks to strengthen his side ahead of next season.