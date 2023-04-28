This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are set to reignite their interest in Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker this summer.

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish giants are weighing up an offer for the player they originally pursued in the January transfer window.

Should Swansea City cash-in on Morgan Whittaker amid Rangers interest?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Swansea should agree to a sale for the 22-year-old…

Ned Holmes

No surprise to me that Rangers are planning to return for Morgan Whittaker.

The Swansea City forward showcased his qualities as both a goalscorer and creator at Plymouth Argyle, and at 22, is a bright talent.

In a team that dominate games like Rangers do, he could put up big number.

As for Swansea, it’s a hard call.

It doesn’t seem as though Russell Martin is fully convinced, but he’s a player with big potential.

Selling him now with a sell-on clause could be smart.

Martin has been clearly frustrated by the lack of investment in the squad and this would bring cash in.

You have to be looking at £3m plus add-ons really.

Alfie Burns

Swansea have a fairly strong leg to stand on here.

Whittaker has a couple of seasons to run on his contract in South Wales and age on his side. This coming summer, then, if Rangers come in strong, they can pull in a decent fee.

The question is whether or not it’s worth selling this summer.

Whittaker had a superb loan with Plymouth Argyle earlier in the season and has been settling back in with Swansea. There has to be a hope that the next year could be a breakout one for him.

The headache will come if Rangers’ offer is too good to turn down. Whittaker has a price and, whilst he could be an asset beyond this season, it’s not like he’s irreplaceable.

Declan Harte

Whittaker was incredibly impressive during his loan stint with Plymouth in the first half of the season, scoring nine and assisting seven from 25 appearances in League One.

But recalling him in January proved a step backwards for his progress, and he has struggled for consistent game time in Russell Martin’s side.

Whittaker’s contract runs until 2025, so there is plenty of reason to keep the player and hope he finds his footing next season.

However, if Rangers come up with a strong enough offer then it might make the most sense to cash-in on the forward in the summer.