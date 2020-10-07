39-year-old linked with vacant Barnsley role following Gerhard Struber’s exit

Hannes Wolf has emerged as a potential contender to replace Gerhard Struber at Barnsley, as per reports from the Yorkshire Post.

Struber guided Barnsley to survival in dramatic circumstances last season, after taking over from Daniel Stendel last November.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for the Tykes, though, with Barnsley losing three of their first four Championship games and picking up only one point thus far.

Struber has recently left Oakwell to become the new head coach of New York Red Bulls, leaving Barnsley on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the remainder of the season.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Hannes Wolf has now been linked the vacant managerial role at Oakwell, with the club potentially looking to scour the international market for a new boss.

Wolf previously managed Genk in Belgium, winning nine out of 23 games in charge of the Belgian side during a 10-month stay at the club.

The 39-year-old has also managed Stuttgart and Hamburg, and is an exciting up and coming coach who could be a shrewd appointment for the Tykes.

The Verdict

Wolf is a young coach who Barnsley tend to look to go for.

We have seen German coaches come over and become a success in England, with the likes of David Wagner and Daniel Farke being successful with Huddersfield and Norwich.

Barnsley have a talented group of players on the books, and it would be interesting to see how he fits in at Oakwell if he is appointed.