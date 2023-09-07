Highlights Fleetwood Town are considering approaching Barrow manager Pete Wild as a potential replacement for Scott Brown, who was recently dismissed.

Wild has achieved success with Barrow, guiding them to a ninth-place finish in his first season and currently having them in fourth place in League Two.

Wild's ability to work with limited budgets and his passion for coaching and developing players could make him a shrewd appointment for Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood Town are preparing an approach for Barrow manager Pete Wild, according to Football Insider.

The Cod Army are continuing their pursuit to find a new manager after the dismissal of Scott Brown over the weekend.

Brown was appointed as the League One side’s new manager last summer after retiring from football.

His first season in management was a reasonable success, as he kept the club away from the relegation zone. However, the start to his second season was pretty bad, as they failed to win any of their opening six league games and currently sit 23rd in the table after losing five on the bounce.

It is very early in their search for a new manager, and with no game this weekend, the club has a bit more time to sort out a replacement.

Former Leeds United coach Karl Robinson was considered to be a front runner earlier in the week, but it now seems Barrow’s Pete Wild could be next in line.

Who is Pete Wild?

As mentioned, Wild is the current manager of League Two side AFC Barrow, and in his first season at the club, he guided them to a ninth-place finish.

This was a big achievement for the club, as Barrow just managed to survive in League Two by the skin of their teeth the season before.

Before managing Barrow, Wild had previous experience in the EFL, managing Oldham Athletic for a short time during their battles off and on the pitch.

The 39-year-old earned his shot at managing in the EFL after gaining a reputation at National League level, where he guided Halifax Town to top-half finishes.

Last season, Wild managed to put together a very competitive Barrow squad on a very limited budget, and it seems he has done so again this season, as the club sit in fourth place in League Two, two points adrift of top of the table Notts County.

It seems his work on a tight budget has caught the attention of Fleetwood, who are also a team that works in a similar fashion.

Would Pete Wild be a good appointment for Fleetwood Town?

Wild already had a growing reputation in the game when he left Halifax Town and joined Barrow.

But with the job he’s done at the League Two side, he seems to have grown even more, and it looks like teams higher up the football pyramid are taking particular notice.

The 39-year-old was linked with Fleetwood’s arch-rivals Blackpool much earlier in the summer, but that never materialised. However, if Fleetwood are genuine about their interest and see Wild as the man to lead them forward, then this is an appointment that could definitely happen.

He could turn out to be a very shrewd appointment for the club, as he can work with tight budgets and he also seems to love coaching players and getting the best out of them.

It seems it is only a matter of time before someone takes a chance on Wild, and why not Fleetwood, who have done it before with previous managers.