If there is one position that Southampton perhaps don't need to strengthen right now, it's at centre-back as they have a wide array of talent still contracted to the club.

However, there could be a time that the Saints transfer committee need to make moves as a lot of their options are being linked with moves away.

Armel Bella-Kotchap has a £25 million release clause and clubs in the Premier League and his home country of Germany are keen, whilst Duje Caleta-Car has admirers in France and Turkey.

Lyanco has had bids come in for his services this summer as well whilst Bournemouth are said to be keen to keep Jack Stephens on a permanent basis following his loan last season, despite playing just 15 times in the top flight for the Cherries.

With new head coach Russell Martin alternating between formations that start with a back three and back four, the ex-Scotland international is going to need plenty of options and perhaps surprisingly, an old flame of the Saints has been linked with a return to St Mary's Stadium.

According to the Daily Echo, veteran centre-half Jose Fonte is keen on a return to the Saints some six years after departing, and Southampton themselves have the Portuguese international under consideration as a potential experienced addition to their ranks in defence.

What has Jose Fonte done since departing Southampton?

Despite being the Saints captain and a regular starter, Fonte moved on to West Ham United in 2017 for a fee of £8 million, having played 288 times for Southampton in League One, the Championship and the Premier League.

Fonte lasted just a year at the Hammers though as Dalian Yifeng of China decided to sign Fonte in February 2018 for £5 million - it was a brief stay in the Far East though as the defender terminated his contract there just five months later, having expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's poor form that year.

He immediately fixed himself up with Lille of France though, and for the last five years he has been a regular within the Ligue 1 outfit's starting 11 - even at the age of 39 like he has been since December.

Fonte, who has amassed 50 caps for Portugal during his career, is now a free agent though and he is keen on a return to where his best days were at Southampton - it remains to be seen though if the Saints and their recruitment team are just as interested to make a deal happen.

Should Southampton pursue a deal for Jose Fonte?

In a few weeks time, Southampton could have a real lack of centre-backs should all the interest in their defenders come to fruition, and if Martin goes with a back three then he will need some experience right in the middle of it.

Fonte provides a ton of that and he's been playing in a top league for the last five years and even won the French League title in 2021, playing a major part in Lille's success.

Yes, he may turn 40 years of age in December, but Fonte still clearly has something left to give and if nothing else would be a brilliant character to have in the dressing room, but he can obviously be more than that on the pitch.