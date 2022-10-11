39-year-old added to West Brom managerial shortlist following recent sacking from Championship side

West Bromwich Albion are currently taking former Watford manager Rob Edwards into consideration as they embark on a mission to replace Steve Bruce, according to an update from the Daily Mail.

39-year-old Edwards was only appointed at Vicarage Road towards the latter stages of last season, though he was only given control in the summer when Roy Hodgson left the club.

That meant he was only in charge of the Hornets for 10 league games in the end, with the club enduring a steady but unspectacular start to the season as they found themselves in tenth position, though that wasn’t enough for owner Gino Pozzo who decided to relieve the young coach of his duties during the international break.

With this, he now finds himself out of work and although he was previously the favourite to succeed Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough, potentially securing a quick return to the division, Michael Carrick is now in pole position to be appointed at the Riverside.

But it has also transpired that he is being considered as a potential option by Albion’s CEO Ron Gourlay.

However, he faces considerable competition in his potential quest to secure the job with former Boro boss Wilder and Carlos Corberan also believed to be on their shortlist.

The Verdict:

He may not be a bad appointment – but he doesn’t have a huge number of orthodox central defence options and that could be problematic in his potential mission to operate with a back three again.

It’s also unclear whether Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong will be able to be effective as wing-backs in Edwards’, though they did operate in this area when Valerien Ismael was at the helm.

They do have some good ingredients in their squad though and this is one reason why it would be hard to see him rejecting the job if he was offered it – but you just feel Albion may go with a more experienced option at this point.

They are currently in a very precarious situation and if they get this next managerial appointment wrong, they could be in grave danger of going down, so they should be looking to spend a bit extra on a top manager.

Edwards is talented – but he only has a limited amount of experience in the second tier with his time at Vicarage Road being so short – though that isn’t exactly his fault.