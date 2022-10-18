39-y/o manager discusses previous links to Huddersfield & Middlesbrough vacancies

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil insists that he did not have any talks with Huddersfield or Middlesbrough after he was linked with the two clubs in the past few weeks.

The Terriers were on the lookout for Danny Schofield’s successor and whilst Mark Fotheringham now has the job, it had been claimed the O’Neil was in the frame to take over.

It was a similar story with Boro, who are now poised to name Michael Carrick as their new boss following Chris Wilder’s sacking.

However, speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, O’Neil made it clear his only priority has been on helping the Cherries, with no discussions with other club.

“I’ve been fully focused on the Bournemouth job, but no contact, nothing from anywhere else. I’ve spent every moment focused on the team, making sure we’re ready for the next game. There’s been no interest or I’ve not been interested to look anywhere else.

“I’ve been at Bournemouth for 18 months and I’ve been fully focused on Bournemouth since the moment I walked in the door. And that hasn’t changed for a single second in the last six weeks.”

Despite his excellent work as a caretaker, O’Neil still hasn’t been named as the permanent boss of the south coast side.

The verdict

This is an interesting update as O’Neil was heavily linked with both jobs at different stages but considering he had a job in the Premier League, albeit a temporary one, it was going to be tough to convince him to drop down.

These comments suggest nothing was ever close with either Huddersfield or Boro and they have both moved on to different options.

As for O’Neil, he has surely done enough to land the Bournemouth job permanently and it will be intriguing to see how his managerial career plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.