39 touches, 4 key passes: Watford star Ismaila Sarr threatens for Senegal in World Cup clash with the Netherlands

On day two of the tournament yesterday, Senegal, who have two Championship stars in their ranks, finally got their World Cup campaign underway.

Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye unfortunately did not feature in the clash with the Netherlands, but Watford’s Ismaila Sarr did, starting and completing the full 90 minutes.

After a spirited performance in which they deserved a point, Senegal would unfortunately lose the clash late on, with Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen earning the Netherlands all three points.

Sarr, in the absence of Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, duly stepped up, proving to be a nuisance for the Netherlands defence in the match.

With that said, here at FLW, we’ve broken down the Watford winger’s performance in numbers, courtesy of Sofascore.

Ismaila Sarr v the Netherlands

Starting on the positives, Sarr proved to give the Netherlands defence a tough night down their right, playing on the left-wing for Senegal.

Although at times Senegal struggled in attack, Sarr consistently made himself available, touching the ball 39 times, and when in possession, going on to make 4 key passes.

Sarr’s dribbling also proved to be a threat for Senegal, with the winger successful in two of his three attempts on the night. This could certainly be an asset that Senegal look to use to their advantage even more moving forwards.

A quick glance at the numbers support the theory that Sarr gave the Netherlands a tough night when looking at his duel numbers, too.

The winger was involved in 13 ground duels, winning 9 of them, and was also dominant against his opponents aerially, somewhat surprisingly winning 5 out of his 9 aerial duels.

Ismaïla Sarr keeping the Netherlands defence busy… 🇸🇳⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xiB0PWFjKr — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 21, 2022

Unfortunately for Senegal, though, despite Sarr causing issues on the night, they were not able to get the 24-year-old into really threatening goalscoring positions.

Indeed, Sarr took just two shots during the 90 plus minutes, with these resulting in an xG of just 0.18.

All in all, though, it was a display from Sarr which did demonstrate the talent and ability he has, and as a result, he was awarded the joint-highest rating of his side on Sofascore with a 7.2.

Senegal and Sarr next face host nation Qatar in Group A on Friday.

