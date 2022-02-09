39% offensive duels won, 0 shots on target: The Sheffield Wednesday man who will be disappointed despite Wigan win

Sheffield Wednesday made a real statement of intent last night as they secured a 1-0 victory over automatic promotion favourites Wigan Athletic, boosting their promotion chances further.

Barry Bannan’s penalty proved to be the difference on the night, smashing the ball home from 12 yards in the 53rd minute after Jack Whatmough had brought down Massimo Luongo in the box.

The hosts did have to ride their luck at times, with the Latics hitting the post and having a goal disallowed in the same move, but the Owls also had their fair share of attacks and were able to follow up on three consecutive victories to record a fourth.

This latest victory has taken Darren Moore’s side to within one point of the play-off zone – and they have the likes of Jordan Storey, Barry Bannan and Marvin Johnson to thank with all standing out.

But there were one or two players who will have been disappointed by their performance and none more so than Florian Kamberi who was recalled to the starting 11 last night after being benched against Burton Albion.

With this fresh opportunity to shine, he would have been hoping to grab that chance with both hands, but failed to do enough on the night as he registered just one shot, one that wasn’t on target as blazed the ball well wide.

In that moment, he looked like a man who was desperate for a goal after failing to score since the latter stages of November and that proved to be his only real chance, with his only other major involvement coming in the first half when a shot deflected off him and just wide of the post.

That summed up his night, winning just 39% of his offensive duels as he was kept out of the game and failing to make a single progressive run in a game where he failed to make any sort of impact.

Looking at it from the former Swiss youth international’s point of view, this was the perfect match for the 26-year-old to showcase his talent with Lee Gregory still missing from the matchday squad.

Even with the uglier side of the game, he couldn’t really contribute, winning just two of five loose ball duels and 29% of aerial duels as nothing seemed to come off for him before being replaced by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in the 76th minute.

Considering how little impact he had, though it wasn’t his worst performance in a Wednesday shirt, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him dropped to the bench once again. It’s now manager Moore’s job to pick the 26-year-old up and get him back firing.

Statistics courtesy of wyscout.com