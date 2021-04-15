3846 minutes played: The Brentford man attracting interest from Leeds United and West Ham

It’s safe to say that Ivan Toney has adjusted well to his surroundings with Brentford, after signing from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020.

Toney has scored 29 goals in 43 appearances for the Bees this season, and has played a key role in their promotion bid this term in the Championship.

The forward arrived with an impressive record in front of goal with Posh, with the forward having scored 49 goals in 94 appearances for the League One side over the years.

He’s replicated that with Thomas Frank’s side this term, with Brentford currently sat fourth in the Championship table, with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

But it appears as though Toney’s impressive run of form in front of goal hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the 25-year-old attracting transfer interest from the likes of Leeds United and West Ham United, although Brentford have reportedly set their demands at £35million according to Football League World.

In our latest Football League World Spotlight, we take a look at Toney’s statistics from this season, and see what sort of player Leeds or West Ham would be getting if they landed his signature.

Toney has been a regular in the Brentford starting XI, with the forward playing through 3846 minutes of action in total so far for the Bees, and that’s expected to remain the case if he can stay injury-free.

Brentford have got six matches remaining in their 2020/21 season, and will be reliant on Toney to lead from the front by scoring the goals to keep them in good form, as it looks as though they’ll have to settle for a spot in the Championship play-offs once again.

Toney has 28 goals in total for Brentford, and will fancy his chances of adding to that goal tally from now until the end of this year’s campaign, with games against the likes of Bristol City and Rotherham United still to come this season.

He’s contributed towards other goals in the Brentford team as well, with the 25-year-old also having ten assists to his name so far this term.

Toney has attempted 107 shots in total this season, and with just under half of them being on target, it doesn’t make for the worst of reading for the Bees front-man.

Toney and his Brentford team-mates are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on Millwall, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.