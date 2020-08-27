‘Poor business’ – These Watford fans react as player nears exit

Etienne Capoue is set to join Valencia on a loan deal from Watford as the Hornets appear on track to lose the midfielder just a couple of weeks before the start of the new season.

The men from Vicarage Road are back in the Championship after several years away in the Premier League and are looking to bounce back from that as quickly as possible.

Keeping key players will be important in terms of that, then, but they are struggling to stop Capoue leaving at the moment, with it looking as good as done:

Etienne Capoue is close to joining Valencia. The deal is set to be a loan without an option to buy. [@marca] #watfordfc — WD18 (@WD18Fans) August 27, 2020

The midfielder is set to be away for a season, then, and Watford will have to get on without him, which seems to have left a few fans wondering just whether this deal is a good or bad one.

Let’s take a look at what some of them have said on social media in light of this news:

Basically get promoted and he comes back. Not having it. Stay and help or off you go — Smiffywfc (@Smiffywfc) August 27, 2020

The reaction to this going through will be good. pic.twitter.com/BzN57Vlr1F — Kieren Rees (@kieren_rees) August 27, 2020

This would be poor business …… loan deal so he’d be 33 in return. Doesn’t make sense — waysgreen (@waysgreen1) August 27, 2020

Loan? Sell him for a good price or stay? We need him more than Valencia. — inthezone (@inthezoneuk) August 27, 2020

WAIT WITHOUT?! 👀 — Dunc (@DuncWain) August 27, 2020

I'm not pointing the finger at any one player, as a club we underperformed but it would be nice if one or two of the more experienced players like Etienne stayed to help us get back to the Prem #WatfordFC — WeAreTheDeeplyUnhelpful48% 🇪🇺 #RemainAlliance 😷 (@WeRThe48Percent) August 27, 2020

He’d be 33 not 23 lad. Maybe a year away will give him experience👍🏻. — WatfordBogside (@watfordbogside1) August 27, 2020

