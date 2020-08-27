Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Poor business’ – These Watford fans react as player nears exit

Published

4 mins ago

on

Etienne Capoue is set to join Valencia on a loan deal from Watford as the Hornets appear on track to lose the midfielder just a couple of weeks before the start of the new season.

The men from Vicarage Road are back in the Championship after several years away in the Premier League and are looking to bounce back from that as quickly as possible.

Keeping key players will be important in terms of that, then, but they are struggling to stop Capoue leaving at the moment, with it looking as good as done:

The midfielder is set to be away for a season, then, and Watford will have to get on without him, which seems to have left a few fans wondering just whether this deal is a good or bad one.

Let’s take a look at what some of them have said on social media in light of this news:

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Watford or not?

1 of 11

Emma Bunton


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Poor business’ – These Watford fans react as player nears exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: