38 yellows, 0 reds: How disciplined are Ipswich Town compared to the rest of the League One?

Ipswich Town are flying high in League One as they sit second in their battle to win automatic promotion.

A 2-0 victory at Exeter combined with Plymouth only drawing meant the Tractor Boys have had a very good weekend, although they will be wary of a Sheffield Wednesday side that are just a point behind them.

So, it’s shaping up to be an exciting promotion race in the third tier but all connected to Ipswich Town will be confident.

That’s because Kieran McKenna’s side are looking very good all over the pitch, with the side scoring goals but the former Manchester United coach also has the team very well organised and hard to beat.

Furthermore, they also have an edge to them, which means they aren’t a soft touch, something that is backed up by the 38 yellow cards Ipswich have picked up this season, which is the seventh most in the division.

Whilst that doesn’t differ too much to the eighth place the Suffolk side were in last season in the disciplinary table, it does prove that McKenna’s men can mix it when it’s a fight.

Pleasingly though, they are yet to pick up a red card, which means the players know to not overstep the mark and keeping that balance will be critical as the big games pile up over the coming months.

Unsurprisingly, skipper Sam Morsy leads the way in terms of the number of bookings for an Ipswich player, having picked up seven in just 18 appearances, so that’s perhaps the only concern for McKenna moving forward.

The combative midfielder has already served a one-game ban and you would expect him to hit ten bookings, and the two-game suspension that brings, before the deadline passes.

Of course, that’s not ideal but the former Wigan man does add steel and strength to the team and if you asked him to change his game then the team would suffer.

On the whole, this Ipswich side looks very balanced and many will back them to be one of the top two in League One come May. The attacking football will rightly attract most of the attention but McKenna’s side have a spirit and fight that means they’re also capable of grinding out the results when needed.

