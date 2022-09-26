Championship News
38-year-old set to be appointed as Huddersfield Town head coach
Huddersfield Town are closing in on the appointment of Mark Fotheringham as the club’s new head coach, Football Insider have reported.
The Terriers have been without a boss since the sacking of Danny Schofield on September 14, with assistant Narcis Pelach taking charge for the 1-0 victory against Cardiff City before the international break.
Whilst ex-Town boss David Wagner was believed to be vying for favouritism for the role, it is former Celtic midfielder Fotheringham – who was most recently the assistant manager at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin – who has agreed to take on the role.
More to follow…