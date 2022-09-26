Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Championship News

38-year-old set to be appointed as Huddersfield Town head coach

Published

2 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town are closing in on the appointment of Mark Fotheringham as the club’s new head coach, Football Insider have reported.

The Terriers have been without a boss since the sacking of Danny Schofield on September 14, with assistant Narcis Pelach taking charge for the 1-0 victory against Cardiff City before the international break.

Whilst ex-Town boss David Wagner was believed to be vying for favouritism for the role, it is former Celtic midfielder Fotheringham – who was most recently the assistant manager at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin – who has agreed to take on the role.

More to follow…


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 38-year-old set to be appointed as Huddersfield Town head coach

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: