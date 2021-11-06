38-year-old offers insight into Cardiff City managerial search

Cardiff City caretaker boss Steve Morison has revealed to Wales Online that he hasn’t asked about the possibility of taking on the top job permanently, adding that the club’s board haven’t spoken to him about the vacancy either.

The 38-year-old has been in charge of the Bluebirds since former manager Mick McCarthy’s departure on 23rd October, leading the second-tier outfit into their three fixtures before the upcoming international break and looking to steer them away from the relegation zone.

Losing eight games on the spin before his temporary appointment, Cardiff were in real danger of plummeting further under McCarthy who had actually begun the 2021/22 campaign in a promising fashion, building on a respectable start to his tenure in the Welsh capital.

That soon fizzled out, however, winning no points, scoring just once and conceding 19 goals in that costly eight-game run.

This left them in 21st place and just two points above the relegation zone at the time of the former Republic of Ireland manager’s departure – a far cry from their eighth-place finish in the previous season and a situation many Bluebirds fans wouldn’t have expected to find their team in.

Three candidates in Jody Morris, Michael Beale and Brian Barry-Murphy were previously thought to be on the Welsh outfit’s shortlist, but one man who hasn’t seemingly been considered yet is the club’s current caretaker manager.

Addressing the media on this subject, Morison said: “I’m a pretty honest guy. I’ve not even spoken to anyone.

“I’ve not even been asked if I want the job, I’ve not told anyone I want the job.

“I’ve been asked to help the lads over a couple of games.

“It was said I’d be in charge for the three games leading up to the international break and someone else would be in charge by Preston.

“Until told otherwise, that’s the case.”

The Verdict:

Regardless of whether Morison gets the permanent gig or not, you have to commend him for his professionalism in this situation and in putting his team first, that can only have helped in their preparation for games under the 38-year-old.

He may not have the experience many would desire, but neither do Morris and Beale, both of whom are yet to take the helm at a senior club despite their coaching talent.

Many people would say the only way they can gain this experience is by actually getting the opportunity, but the Bluebirds can’t be treated as some sort of experiment in their current situation, because there are real issues that need to be sorted out at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Even appointing a man of some experience until the end of the season would suffice at this stage, because survival has to be their highest priority with the financial impact a potential relegation would have on the club.

The football doesn’t need to be pretty – but it does need to be effective. If Morison can make them effective for the remainder of the season, he’s in with a shout. But if he can’t, they should steer clear of him for now.