Cardiff City icon Sol Bamba has been offered the job of head coach by owner Vincent Tan following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi - and is now set to take the job.

The news was first reported by The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, who claimed that it was Bamba's choice as to whether he wanted to be the next individual to have a go at being in charge of the Bluebirds or whether to pass up on the opportunity.

Bamba only retired from playing at the end of last season and returned to the Welsh capital as Lamouchi's assistant in January, but he now has the opportunity of being the leading man on the sidelines for the club, and TalkSPORT believe that the Ivorian has accepted the offer.

The news comes less than a day after Tan decided to go his separate ways with Lamouchi as the club's manager, despite the fact the Frenchman saved the Bluebirds from relegation to League One.

Despite the fact that City would've gone down if it wasn't for Reading's six point deduction, Lamouchi still did enough to get them over the line and secure their Championship status for the 2023-24 season.

That seemingly wasn't good enough for the hierarchy though as Wales Online reported that talks did not even get as far as talking transfers for this coming summer, with Tan being the man that decided the club needed to go in a different direction.

And that direction is seemingly down the novice head coach route again, just like what happened in 2021 with Steve Morison and last September with Mark Hudson, who both had a crack at the job and ultimately were let go of by Tan.

There was no guarantee that Bamba would accept the job offer to become Cardiff's new manager, but he is set to take the role on after being given the blessing of his former boss Lamouchi.

Would Sol Bamba be a good appointment for Cardiff City?

Cardiff have been down this road before - going for the 'cheap' option like when sacking Mick McCarthy and promoting Steve Morison from the under-23's, and when Tan had had enough of him it was Mark Hudson who went from first-team coach to head coach.

Given the summer to build a squad of his choosing, Lamouchi could've potentially turned Cardiff from strugglers to a top half team, but it appears that Tan wants to go down the cheaper club icon way instead.

Bamba of course would be given a chance by Cardiff fans if he did take the job but poor results would risk ruining his legacy with the supporters - it may be better waiting for another opportunity therefore rather than jumping into this one with both feet but it appears his mind is made up.