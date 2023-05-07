AFC Barrow manager Pete Wild is in the running to become the new Blackpool manager, according to The Sun.

Blackpool are looking for a long-term replacement for Mick McCarthy after they sacked the former Cardiff City boss last month.

Blackpool’s managerial hunt

It was confirmed last weekend that Blackpool will be back in League One next season after they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Millwall at Bloomfield Road.

It has been a poor season for the Seasiders, with the club never really getting their season going and the upheaval of manager changes throughout the season.

Blackpool decided to part ways with Michael Appleton in January and replace him with EFL veteran Mick McCarthy.

However, it wasn’t a successful appointment, and the 63-year-old left Bloomfield Road at the beginning of April having managed just two wins in 14 games.

The Seasiders decided to let Stephen Dobbie, a former Blackpool player, remain in charge of the final few games of the season. However, that appointment didn’t change much, as Blackpool were relegated.

Now the Seasiders play their final Championship game of the season away at Norwich City tomorrow afternoon, and then all focus will shift to a new manager and life back in League One.

There have been no standout candidates linked with the Blackpool job; ex-players such as Ian Evatt and Charlie Adam have been mentioned, but nothing concrete.

However, according to a report from The Sun, Barrow’s Pete Wild is said to have caught the attention of Blackpool having done a good job under a strict budget. However, it wasn’t long ago where Wild stated how settled he is with life in Barrow.

Who is Pete Wild?

Pete Wild is currently the manager of League Two side AFC Barrow, where he has managed to guide the club to a ninth-place finish in his first season in charge.

This is a far cry from last season, when Barrow managed to survive in League Two by the skin of their teeth.

Wild has previous experience in the EFL, where he managed Oldham Athletic for a short time during their battles off and on the pitch.

The 38-year-old managed to earn a reputation at National League level, where he guided Halifax Town to top-half finishes before wanting to move on from the club to try a new challenge.

Wild has managed to build a side at Barrow under strict circumstances, given that most clubs in League Two don’t have the wealth to bring numerous players in. Wild has managed to use his contacts to bring in players he has worked with before and put together a squad at Barrow that has competed very well with the big hitters.

Wild has managed to do good jobs under different circumstances wherever he has managed, and it seems his managerial talents have now impressed Blackpool.