Rochdale have identified James Rowberry as a "leading contender" for the managerial vacancy at Spotland.

The 2022/23 campaign concluded over the Bank Holiday weekend, with Rochdale finishing bottom of the pile in League Two and facing up to a campaign in the National League.

Rochdale's managerial search could lead them to Rowberry

Jim Bentley's exit at Rochdale as the club hurtled towards non-league means there's a vacancy at Spotland to fill over the summer.

Phil Cadden reports for The Sun that Rochdale have identified Rowberry as a "leading contender for the vacant manager's job" at the club.

It is claimed that the 38-year-old is "eager to get back into management" after exiting Newport County in October 2022.

Could Jim McNulty remain at Rochdale?

Within this report it is also claimed that Jim McNulty, who has been in-charge of Rochdale on a caretaker basis, is eager to take the job permanently.

However, the club are looking to rebuild in the National League and claim their spot in the EFL back as quickly as possible, which could lead them to the door of "highly-rated" Rowberry.

Rochdale's relegation from League Two confirmed

Dale have collected just 38 points from their 46 fixtures this season. They have won just nine games and registered 11 draws, losing the remaining 26 games this campaign.

They finished 24th in the League Two table, propping up the entire EFL.

Their relegation was confirmed on April 22nd following a 1-0 defeat to promotion-hopefuls Stockport County, who are now heading for the play-offs, where they will face Salford City.

After relegation, Rochdale have managed to finish the season in respectable fashion, picking up four points from their remaining two fixtures.

McNulty oversaw an impressive 4-1 win over Sutton United at Spotland in the penultimate game of the season, with Rochdale rounding off their League Two campaign with a 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town yesterday - Toby Sims denying Dale back-to-back wins with a goal on 74 minutes after Jimmy Keohane had opened the scoring in the first-half.

Hartlepool United will join Rochdale in the National League next season, having suffered relegation alongside Dale in 22/23.

Wrexham AFC will, of course, take one of that pair's place in the EFL next season, with Notts County facing Chesterfield on May 13th in the National League play-off final.