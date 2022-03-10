38.6 passes, 1.8 dribbles: Has Nottingham Forest man done enough this season to justify Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds interest?

It is probably fair to say that this has been a rather eventful season for Djed Spence.

Having started the campaign at Middlesbrough, Spence saw himself struggle to force his way into the picture at The Riverside Stadium, the right-back was allowed to join Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season.

Spence has since gone on to enjoy an impressive campaign in helping Forest recover from a poor start to the season to mount a strong push for promotion since the appointment of Steve Cooper as manager.

That has seen the 21-year-old linked with a move to a number of clubs, with Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds, as well as German giants Bayern Munich, all credited with an interest in the full-back, who is apparently keen on a switch to the Bundesliga with the latter.

But has he done enough to justify attracting that interest from such a number of high profile clubs?

Here, we’ve taken a look at Spence’s stats across the course of the campaign so far, according to WhoScored, to get a clearer idea of that.

With Spence operating as a wing-back, the 21-year-old is required to contribute from both an attacking and defensive perspective, and going forward, he has impressed at The City Ground.

Across his 27 Championship appearances for Forest since the start of the campaign, Spence has averaged 38.6 passes per game with a success rate of 74.8%, showing that the right-back is both heavily involved for his side, and capable of establishing a reasonably reliable connection with his teammates.

As well as that, Spence is also averaging 1.8 dribbles per game for Forest in the Championship, showing that even at this early stage of his career, he is confident and willing enough to try and take the game to opposition defences when given the opportunity.

Spence has also scored one goal and provided two assists from wing-back for Forest in the league, showing that he can make a direct contribution in front of goal as well.

From a defensive perspective meanwhile, Spence is also seemingly capable of doing his bit for his side’s cause.

With an average of 1.4 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 1.2 clearances per games in the Championship for Forest, it appears that Spence is also capable of reading the game in a way that allows him to step up and shut down attacks when required.

As a result, with Spence able to produce a useful blend of attacking and defensive abilities required to fill his position, it is perhaps understandable that clubs are starting to take this sort of interest in him.