37 goals for Sunderland: Jermain Defoe – How is he getting on these days?

It’s fair to say that the ‘feel-good factor’ at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland has completely diminished as we head towards the New Year.

The Black Cats are struggling in their bid to win promotion back into the Championship, which will come much to the frustration of the club’s supporters after they missed out on a return to the second tier after a defeat to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final last term.

But with Phil Parkinson now in charge, things seem to have got worse, with Sunderland currently sat 12th in the third tier standings heading into their game against Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

So, it’s clear to see why supporters are frustrated, and their memories of playing in the Premier League will feel as though they are long-forgotten at this moment in time.

One player that remains highly thought of from the days of playing in the Premier League is Jermain Defoe, who left the club back in June 2017.

Defoe netted 15 goals in his final season with the Black Cats, and moved to AFC Bournemouth shortly after Sunderland’s relegation was confirmed.

He scored just four goals in 26 appearances in his first season with the Cherries though, and wasn’t first choice striker in Eddie Howe’s plans with the likes of Callum Wilson and Josh King ahead of him in the pecking order.

Just four Premier League appearances in the 2018/19 season led to Defoe being sent out on loan to Scottish giants Rangers, on an 18-month loan deal which is set to reach a conclusion at the end of this year’s campaign.

It didn’t take him long to adjust to his new surroundings at Rangers either, as he scored on his debut for the first team against Kilmarnock.

But it’s been a familiar feeling for Defoe, with the experienced striker having to make do with substitute appearances in Steven Gerrard’s squad as he plays second fiddle to Alfredo Morelos.

His statistics certainly make for impressive reading this season though, with Defoe having 13 goals to his name in 24 appearances so far this term across all competitions.

Hat-trick’s against both Hamilton and Hibernian show that he definitely takes his chances in front of goal when presented with an opportunity.

But he’ll need to prove to Gerrard his worth heading into 2020, with Morelos likely to be first choice striker at Ibrox for the foreseeable future.

With Rangers still competing on the European stage as well though, Defoe could be given an opportunity to impress at that level, which is something he’ll be itching to do at the earliest of opportunities it seems.

