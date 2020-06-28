Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A weight lifted off me’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls hang on v Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday took to the road for the first time since the season restart in the Sky Bet Championship as they travelled to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

The Owls earned a late point last weekend by drawing with Nottingham Forest thanks to Connor Wickham’s goal and it was the striker who put the Owls in front in the south-west as he lept, completely unmarked, to nod home in the opening exchanges of the clash.

The men from Hillsborough doubled their lead in the second half, too, as Massimo Luongo hit the net on the 60-minute mark, before Nahki Wells got the home side back into the game just nine minutes later.

The Owls, though, would keep hold of the three points and head back to Yorkshire with a big win under their belts, as they look to finish this season as strongly as possible.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the win, too, so let’s see what’s been said:


