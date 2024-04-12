Just four fixtures separate Ipswich Town from a sensational return to the Premier League after yet another fine season under the guidance of Kieran McKenna.

The Championship campaign looks set for an exciting conclusion at both ends of the table, but eyes will be firmly fixed at the summit with Leicester City and Leeds United both planning for an immediate return to the top flight.

The Tractor Boys welcome Middlesbrough to Portman Road on Saturday afternoon, knowing three points will keep them ahead of Daniel Farke's side and keep them within striking distance of the Foxes.

What has been most impressive about Ipswich's season has been the ability to keep pace with the three relegated clubs, who have a significant financial gain given the parachute payments recieved from the Premier League, with smart recruitment key to their success.

Ipswich Town among the most effective buyers in the Championship

Following their promotion from League One, McKenna set about improving his squad, which had just amassed 98 points and scored 101 goals in the third tier.

The Tractor Boys' most notable summer additions came in the form of Jack Taylor and George Hirst, who arrived from Peterborough United and Leicester respectively, with McKenna's links to former club, Manchester United, also proving useful as Brandon Williams joined on loan.

Further additions were made in January as Ali Al-Hamadi arrived from AFC Wimbledon on a permanent deal, while loans were completed for Kieffer Moore, Lewis Travis and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Those signings, coupled with the players there and McKenna's management have earned them 88 points and 26 wins at this stage of the season, and according to statistics provided by Transfermarkt, are placed in the top five teams, in cost per win when looking at their squad.

Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers top the rankings with an average of £156,000 spent on players within their squads that have resulted in victories, closely followed by Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle, while Rotherham United and Preston North End sit just below the Tractor Boys' impressive record.

The most effective buyers in the Championship as per Transfermarkt Club Purchase value Points Cost PP Goals Cost PG Wins Cost PW Cardiff £2.81m 59 £47k 47 £59k 18 £156k QPR £1.87m 47 £40k 40 £46k 12 £156k Sheff Wed £2.11m 43 £48k 35 £60k 12 £175k Plymouth £2.11m 45 £46k 57 £36k 11 £192k Ipswich £9.39m 88 £106k 84 £111k 26 £361k Rotherham £1.45m 23 £63k 32 £45k 4 £363k

The findings further prove the excellent recruitment aided by Chairman, Mike O'Leary, especially given the quite extortionate contrast to the sides around them in the table.

Ipswich Town statistic is further proof of the excellent job McKenna is doing

With the fight for automatic promotion so tightly contested at the Championship summit, McKenna has received several plaudits for his management style and the way he has got his side playing in a new division this season.

However, Transfermarkt's statistics show the gulf in financial gain Enzo Maresca, Daniel Farke and Russell Martin have in this titanic race for the Premier League.

In comparison to Ipswich, all three sides have spent more per win than five sides in the division have spent on their entire squad.

On average, the Foxes spend the most per victory based on the purchase value of their squad, accumulating to £7.1 million. Southampton closely follows with a value of £5.9 million for their 23 triumphs this term, while Leeds' total is £4.6 million.

The likes of Norwich City, Watford, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City all rank highly on the list, with squad values far exceeding that of Ipswich's inn quite an alarming revelation.

It provides further proof that McKenna has worked wonders with the squad he has at his disposal, never mind having them challenge to win the Championship title at this stage of the season.

The Tractor Boys have proved this season that money does not always buy results, and they will be hopeful to crown yet another memorable season within the automatic promotion places and return to the Premier League for the first time since 2002.