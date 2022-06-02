36-year-old reveals why he turned down Bolton Wanderers contract

36-year-old Alex Baptiste has had a lengthy career in football as he prepares to enter his 20th year as a professional footballer.

In that time, he has represented a range of league teams including Mansfield Town, Blackpool, QPR and most recently Bolton Wanderers.

Baptiste signed for the Trotters in 2020, adding some depth to the club’s defence during their League Two promotion campaign, and after playing a regular part that season under Ian Evatt, his league appearances dwindled in 2021-22 to just 12 outings.

With his contract with Bolton up this summer, the club offered him a player-coaching role in their new B team set-up.

However, the defender has chosen to turn this offer down and go out into the football world as a free agent as he feels he’s still got at least another year of league football under his belt.

Explaining his decision to turn down Bolton’s renewed contract offer, Baptiste told The Bolton News: “To be honest, coaching is not something I want to do. I’ve felt that way for a long time, probably my whole thirties.

“People have preferences and choices and I am not sure I could do it – one million per cent – but it is just not what I choose to do right now.

“I am focused on giving it at leat one more season because I know I can still do a job.”

“I am quietly confident I will find a club and that means I’ll have done 20 seasons, which is a nice round number.

“If I’m honest there might not be many more – maybe two, who knows – but I know I can still do a job. The wheels aren’t falling off yet.

“I’m especially confident for League Two because you look at my last full season. If I went down to that level I’d want to be promoted again.”

The Verdict:

You’ve got to give Baptiste credit for his decision to turn down the coaching option available at Bolton and choose to continue to play football since that’s seemingly what he wishes to do and feels he is capable.

His attitude is the exact type you want to see in a free agent footballer as you can see he’s eager to play football and put himself out there to find a club.

Furthermore, he clearly feels capable of playing football at league level for another season at least and has the mentality to be in a side that is aiming for promotion.

As long as he has still got the ability, he could be a great signing for a side who is looking for an experienced head both on and off the field.